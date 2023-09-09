Moto3 / San Marino GP 2023: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jaume Masia Husqvarna 1:41.638 2 Ayumu Sasaki Honda +0.243 3 Kaito Toba Honda +0.262 4 Diogo Moreira GasGas +0.364 5 Deniz Öncü KTM +0.418 6 David Alonso KTM +0.420 7 David Munoz KTM +0.462 8 Daniel Holgado KTM +0.487 9 Stefano Nepa CFMoto +0.530 10 Collin Veijer Honda +0.596 11 Joel Kelso KTM +0.639 12 José Antonio Rueda KTM +0.757 13 Ivan Ortola Honda +0.790 14 Taiyo Furusato Honda +1.005 15 Ryusei Yamanaka Husqvarna +1,019 16 Tatsuki Suzuki GasGas +1,046 17 Riccardo Rossi KTM +1,113 18 Romano Fenati Honda +1,209

Masià returns in front of everyone

Third pole position of the season for Jaume Masià, who after the insult suffered at the last meter in the last Catalan Grand Prix will start in front of everyone in tomorrow’s race at Misano Adriatico. The Spaniard in fact achieved the best time in 1:41.638, more than two tenths ahead of the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, who almost performed a real miracle. Front row completed by another Japanese like Kaito Toba, but the real disappointment is the performance of the championship leader Daniel Holgado, only 8th on his KTM

Q1: Muñoz feat

The Spaniard, who had failed to obtain direct passage to Q2 in yesterday’s practice, then achieved this goal in Q1, setting the best time in 1:42.467 and with an even 4 tenths advantage over an excellent Riccardo Rossi and Joel Kelso. However, the feat bore the signature of David Muñoz, who crashed in the first minutes of the session: the KTM rider, after returning to the pits, made his return to the track by qualifying in Q2 due to a broken cap, with a 4th place finish which excluded Matteo Bertelle from the fight for pole position.

Q2: Sasaki comes close to a miracle

A story very similar to the one seen later with Ayumu Sasaki, Holgado’s direct pursuer in the world championship standings: on the outgoing lap, the Japanese in fact lost control of his bike in turn 13, with a highside that did not prevent at #71 to return to the pits. He too, just like Muñoz, managed to get back on track, even fighting for the top positions, as demonstrated by the 2nd place finish. Nothing could be done for him as for his compatriot Toba, who by two tenths had to surrender to Masià’s fastest lap. The appointment is for tomorrow with the race, scheduled for 11:00 and live on both Sky Sport MotoGP and, free-to-air, on TV8.