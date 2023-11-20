One title, a thousand controversies

Sunday of Qatar Grand Prix in the MotoGP championship opened with the race of Moto3an appointment which then ended with the victory of Jaume Masia. Thanks to this success, combined with the 5th place of his rival for the title Ayumu Sasakithe young Spanish rider from the Leopard Honda team was able to celebrate the mathematical victory of the world championship with a race to spare, dissolving into a long cry immediately after the checkered flag. However, the performance of the 23-year-old Valencian was contested by the Husqvarna garage and by many other enthusiasts, complicit two very aggressive maneuvers from the new world champion they have pushed the Japanese to the outside, causing the latter to lose positions. Episodes that occurred on more than one occasion even in the second half of the match, this time with Adrian Fernandez, Masià’s compatriot and teammate. In all of this, the Race Direction limited itself to warn #5, without but inflict any type of sanction.

Masià’s version

There was therefore no shortage of controversy in Lusail, even if in the post-race interview with the microphones of DAZN Masià provided his own version of events, criticizing the Commissioners themselves: “My intention was to continue pushing as hard as I could, I had an incredible desire – commented – in the end they calmed me down, even though he continued to play dirty, so I think it’s very unfair. We had a strategy with Adrian all the way from Malaysia and I find it shameful and unacceptable that the Race Direction stooped to tell us that Adrian could not follow Sasaki, telling us that he couldn’t disturb him, that it wasn’t right and that he couldn’t hinder him when in fact he was just following him. I do not know what to think. In the end, Like it or not, a Spaniard has won and so it is.”

The exultation

Aside from the criticism, Masià also showed all his happiness for the result achieved: “It’s an incredible feelingafter many years of fighting, training and injuries, without knowing whether I would continue to compete or not – he added – I want to thank the team for the trust they gave me, the people at home and my parents. I dedicate it to my father and mother for everything they have done for me. Everyone helped me a lot, I can’t help but thank everyone. I still can not believe it. It’s an honor, I don’t know what I’m feeling, I can’t explain it. I just want to see my family and celebrate with them, they deserve it more than me.”