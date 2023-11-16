Hopes in Qatar

With two races to go until the end of the MotoGP, the only category that already knows its champion is Moto2, with Pedro Acosta who mathematically won the world title on the last weekend in Sepang. Consequently, in addition to the big question mark over the battle in MotoGP between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, another Spanish rider could become champion, this time in Moto3: Jaume Masia.

The current ranking

The 23 year old from Leopard Racing motorized Honda in fact, he will have the opportunity to complete his match point already this weekend on the Lusail track, where the Qatar Grand Prix. If he were to succeed, Masià would thus end the fight with the Japanese Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasakilate 13 points. In addition, even in the event of a failure, the Iberian driver could still definitively close the doors to the duo represented by Daniel Holgado and David Alonsoboth separated by 41 lengths and fallen during the last race.

The seasonal score

Author of three seasonal victories and five other podiumsMasià is in command of a general classification that sees Sasaki in 2nd place, who, unlike his rival, is not never managed to achieve success. However, the Japanese driver is at the top of the rankings thanks to his impressive consistency, as witnessed by 10 podiums achieved and only four placings outside the points zone. Consequently, for him there remains hope of being able to keep the battle open until Valencia, but only in four cases.

#Moto3 Championship honors are up for grabs this weekend! 🏆 Here’s what @jaume_masia needs to happen to be crowned in Qatar! 👑#QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/H6Eha1OCYA — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 16, 2023

The conditions to become champion

To win the title, Masià will have to win the GP hoping for a placing outside Sasaki’s podium zone. In the event that the Spaniard were to come close to winning, finishing at 2nd placethe Leopard driver will be able to enter the roll of honor should his rival close out the race from eighth position downwards. Always in the hypothesis of a podium for Masià, this time thirdSasaki will have to say ‘goodbye’ to his hopes of a comeback should he cross the finish line from 12th place down. The last world championship hope for Masià is ultimately dictated by his hypothetical 4th placewith the world championship that will only be in his hands with Sasaki out of the top-15.