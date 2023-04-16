Moto3 / GP of the Americas 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jaume Masia Honda 2:16,250 2 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.101 3 Ivan Ortola KTM +0.306 4 Diogo Moreira KTM +0.616 5 Daniel Holgado KTM +0.662 6 Stefano Nepa KTM +0.766 7 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +1.080 8 Matthew Bertelli Honda +1.098 9 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +1.122 10 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda +1.157 11 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +1.433 12 David Salvador KTM +1.458 13 Romano Fenati Honda +1.502 14 Deniz Oncü KTM +1.748 15 Kaito Toba Honda +1.751 16 Riccardo Rossi Honda Timeless 17 Syarifuddin Azman KTM Timeless 18 David Munoz KTM Timeless

Sasaki’s ‘reign’ ends

On the US circuit of Austin officially ends the domination of Ayumu Sasaki in qualifying in this first part of the championship. The Japanese, after setting the best time in Portugal and Argentina, had to give up this time Jaume Masiaauthor of the best time in 2:16,250. The Spaniard of the Leopard was therefore able to oppose the winner of the last race at Termas de Rio Hondo, in a session characterized by various falls both in Q1 and in Q2, some of which also knocked out the protagonists of the previous two weekends.

Q1

In fact, the first qualifying session opened immediately with the crashes of two of the main protagonists of the last Argentine Grand Prix: after only 4 minutes from the green light, in turn 3 David Almansa lost control of the bike ( then transported to the medical center for checks), while in the following seconds an accident with similar dynamics involved Scott Odgen, this time in turn 1. The latter, however, managed to continue Q1 to the finish line, unlike the Spaniard, with who had made contact during the last lap at Termas de Rio Hondo. In this way, the wild card will start from the last position on the starting grid. Collin Veijer also crashes in the final, with the episode which compromises his qualification. In fact, they access Q2 Xavier Artigaswith the best time in 2:17.318, followed by Azman, Salvador and Yamanaka. All of these manage to overcome in the finale Philip Farioli, who almost fails to move on to the next round, finishing in sixth position. The other Italian involved in the session also does not materialize this objective, Andrea Mignoonly 10th.

Q2

Crashes and crashes that were not lacking in Q2 as well, starting with the bad crashes of David Munoz after just three minutes from the start, with the Spaniard therefore forced to immediately give up the fight for pole position. Great risk also for the leader of the championship standings, Daniel Holgado, in this case the author of a crash at the entrance to turn 14. As the minutes pass, there is also a violent high side for Toba, who nevertheless manages to end the session regularly. All these episodes hinder Sasaki, who is forced to reduce speed after encountering yellow flags. The Japanese still manages to set an excellent time, even with used tyres, but not going beyond 2nd place and not hindering Masià’s pole position by a tenth. Even more unfortunate Riccardo Rossi, forced to raise the white flag due to a technical problem. The best time of the Leopard driver was indirectly ‘defended’ also by Oncu, who was also the protagonist of a bad crash right in the final moments of the race. This way, the Spanish gets its own first pole position of the seasonwhile among the Italians it stands out Stefano Nepajust outside the top-5 with the 6th time. A little further back Bertelle, eighth, while Romano Fenati does not go beyond the thirteenth position. Moto3 will be back on track tomorrow at 18:00 Italian time for the big appointment with the race.