Moto3 / Malaysian GP 2023: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jaume Masia Honda 2:10.846 2 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +0.906 3 Matteo Bertelle Honda +0.932 4 Ivan Ortola KTM +1,053 5 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +1,156 6 José Antonio Rueda KTM +1,267 7 Joel Kelso CFMoto +1,269 8 David Munoz KTM +1,383 9 Deniz Öncü KTM +1,394 10 Diogo Moreira KTM +1,396 11 Romano Fenati Honda +1,429 12 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +1,462 13 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +2.003 14 Riccardo Rossi Honda +2,274 15 Daniel Holgado KTM +2,331 16 Filippo Farioli KTM +2,349 17 Vicente Perez KTM +2,657 18 Adrian Fernandez Honda +2,784

Record-breaking Masia

The qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix in Moto3 they definitely smiled at Jaume Masiawhich in tomorrow’s race will start from pole position, the sixth for him this season. A more than deserved result for the Spaniard from Leopard, as demonstrated by the new track record of 2:10.846 and 9 tenths of an advantage over Veijer and Bertelle, 2nd and 3rd respectively. Sasaki, 5th, was more in difficulty, but above all the other two title contenders: Alonso and Holgado. While the former was the protagonist of a bad fall in Q1, which will force him to start from 21st place, the Spaniard had to settle for fifteenth position, again due to the damage sustained following a fall.

Q1: bad crash for Alonso

Qualifications that start on a high note Collin Veijerthe true protagonist of the session with increasingly faster laps until finishing ahead of everyone with the best time 2:13.350. Behind the Dutchman, 3 tenths behind, Rueda passes to Q2 in command of an all-Spanish trio made up of him, Artigas and Perez. The big surprise, however, is characterized byexclusion of David Alonsofighting for the world championship: the Colombian, who already seemed to be in difficulty during Q1, lost all hope by falling disastrously at the exit of turn 3 in his last available attempt with a bad high side, which is why he was transferred to the Medical Center for checks, even though his conditions did not appear to be worrying. The title race is therefore becoming more complicated for Alonso, who will start from tomorrow 21st placed on the grid. Stefano Nepa also did badly, third from last.

Crash number 2 of the day for Alonso! 💥💥 A big one at T3 that could prove costly as he currently sits7th 😱#MalaysianGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/b01jTYmJGX — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 11, 2023

Q2: impressive pole

Veijer confirms his excellent form also in the decisive session for the assignment of the pole position, even if the absolute protagonist turns out to be the world championship leader Jaume Masià: the Spaniard signs the new, impressive track record in Moto3 by stopping the clock on 2:10.846. lowering the previous record by two tenths and inflicting a gap of well 9 tenths over Veijerwho must be satisfied with the 2nd place. Excellent performance too Matteo Bertellewhich closes the first rowWhile Sasakifighting with Masià for the title, ends in fifth position. After Alonso’s crash, qualifying doesn’t even smile Daniel Holgado, who shares third place in the world rankings with the Colombian. The KTM rider was also the protagonist of one fall into turn 8, which allowed him to continue the session anyway but not to go beyond 15th place finish. In this way, the great opportunity presents itself for Masià to be able to pull ahead of his direct pursuers in tomorrow’s race, scheduled for 05:00 Italian live on Sky Sports MotoGP and deferred on TV8 at 11.15am.