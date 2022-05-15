Classic Moto3 race at Le Mans, where the rain also added flavor to the dish. The water began to wet the Bugatti circuit just before the race and it took just a few curves to see Riccardo Rossi, Andrea Migno, Jaume Masiá, Daniel Holgado, Izan Guevara, Sergio Garcia, Ayumu Sasaki and Ivan Ortola ashore. Big names, in short, risked a heavy zero in the standings. To save them, the Red flag of Race Direction after one and a half laps.

The pilots restarted with the same starting grid. Several times Dennis Foggiawho started from pole position, tried to open a gap, but Ayumu Sasaki And Masiá they never gave up. It was the two of them who fought for the race at the last corner, with the Japanese who slipped on the Ajo team’s KTM at the ‘S’ du Garage Bleu, but the Spaniard responded to the penultimate corner, taking the second victory of the year. Third Guevara, who at the same time mocked Foggia and ousted him from the podium. Well done the GasGas driver, who recovered from 11th position in the race. In the drivers’ standings, Garcia has 112 points, with an advantage of 17 points over Foggia and Masiá and +23 over Guevara.

Moto3 | Le Mans, race: order of arrival





