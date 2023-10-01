Moto3 – Japanese GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jaume Masia KTM 33:30.018 2 Ayumu Sasaki Honda +1,546 3 Daniel Holgado KTM +1,602 4 Stefano Nepa CFMoto +5,200 5 Ivan Ortola Honda +5,230 6 David Munoz KTM +8,900 7 David Alonso KTM +8,959 8 Kaito Toba Honda +9.253 9 Ryusei Yamanaka Husqvarna +9,269 10 José Antonio Rueda KTM +9,734 11 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +9.804 12 Taiyo Furusato Honda +10,195 13 Riccardo Rossi KTM +10,874 14 Diogo Moreira GasGas +11,577 15 Joel Kelso CFMoto +13,905

Race report

For the first time since the start of the season, Daniel Holgado does not appear as leader of the Moto3 championship. In fact, the KTM Spaniard had to surrender to his compatriot Jaume Masià, who scored his third victory in 2023 after a race that will spark some controversy within KTM. Yet, judging from the start, the Leopard Racing driver was not particularly brilliant, so much so that he lost the pole position he won yesterday, relegating himself to 4th place behind Öncü, Holgado (on the contrary, capable of recovering four positions) and Sasaki. However, already from the 2nd lap, Masià overtakes Sasaki, with the two in turn catching up on the KTM duo of Öncü and Holgado. Two laps later, however, the Japanese driver stands out, setting the track record in the race by getting the better of Holdago, who shortly afterwards also loses the podium place to his compatriot. The latter moved into 2nd place shortly afterwards, placing himself behind Öncü, taking the lead definitively on lap 7, with the Turkish driver also overtaken by Sasaki. The real key moment of the race, however, occurs on lap 11, when Öncü tries to pass the home driver with an aggressive maneuver, which generates a very close three-way fight also with Holgado. A ‘triello’ that only generates damage to all the competitors involved in the challenge, given the subsequent fall of Öncü and the departure of Masià, who in this way creates a sufficient gap to be able to win the GP.

In fact, from that moment on, the Spaniard firmly maintains the lead until the checkered flag, with Holgado successfully attempting an overtaking maneuver on Sasaki on the last lap, who responds with a counter-overtaking on the last corner, thus defending his second position. With these results, Masià thus takes the lead in the general classification with an advantage of 6 points over Sasaki and 9 over Holgado, who in just one race loses both the leadership and 2nd place, all with still six races to go and with however, a small gap between the top three.

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Jaume Masia KTM 199 2 Ayumu Sasaki Honda 193 3 Daniel Holgado KTM 190 4 David Alonso KTM 160 5 Deniz Öncü KTM 147 6 Ivan Ortola Honda 145 7 Diogo Moreira GasGas 103 8 José Antonio Rueda KTM 100 9 Stefano Nepa CFMoto 90 10 Kaito Toba Honda 87 11 David Munoz KTM 86 12 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 65 13 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 63 14 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 62 15 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 50 16 Riccardo Rossi Honda 45 17 David Salvador KTM 31 18 Romano Fenati Honda 30 19 Scott Odgen Honda 21 20 Matteo Bertelle Honda 21 21 Joel Kelso CFMoto 20 22 Taiyo Furusato Honda 18 23 Andrea Migno KTM 17 24 Filippo Farioli KTM 7 25 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 26 Mario Aji Honda 4 27 Joshua Whatley Honda 1

Next appointment

The tests in India and the last turning point in Japan kicked off, in two consecutive weekends, the long stay of the MotoGP World Championship in Asia, which will also remain in this continent from 13 to 15 October. In two weeks, in fact, the series will be presented on the Mandalika circuit for the Indonesian Grand Prix, in the fourth edition of its history. After the two races held at the end of the 90s, the championship returned last year with the victory, in Moto3, of Dennis Foggia.