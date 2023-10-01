Moto3 – Japanese GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|33:30.018
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|+1,546
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|+1,602
|4
|Stefano Nepa
|CFMoto
|+5,200
|5
|Ivan Ortola
|Honda
|+5,230
|6
|David Munoz
|KTM
|+8,900
|7
|David Alonso
|KTM
|+8,959
|8
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|+9.253
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|Husqvarna
|+9,269
|10
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|+9,734
|11
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|+9.804
|12
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|+10,195
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|KTM
|+10,874
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|GasGas
|+11,577
|15
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|+13,905
Race report
For the first time since the start of the season, Daniel Holgado does not appear as leader of the Moto3 championship. In fact, the KTM Spaniard had to surrender to his compatriot Jaume Masià, who scored his third victory in 2023 after a race that will spark some controversy within KTM. Yet, judging from the start, the Leopard Racing driver was not particularly brilliant, so much so that he lost the pole position he won yesterday, relegating himself to 4th place behind Öncü, Holgado (on the contrary, capable of recovering four positions) and Sasaki. However, already from the 2nd lap, Masià overtakes Sasaki, with the two in turn catching up on the KTM duo of Öncü and Holgado. Two laps later, however, the Japanese driver stands out, setting the track record in the race by getting the better of Holdago, who shortly afterwards also loses the podium place to his compatriot. The latter moved into 2nd place shortly afterwards, placing himself behind Öncü, taking the lead definitively on lap 7, with the Turkish driver also overtaken by Sasaki. The real key moment of the race, however, occurs on lap 11, when Öncü tries to pass the home driver with an aggressive maneuver, which generates a very close three-way fight also with Holgado. A ‘triello’ that only generates damage to all the competitors involved in the challenge, given the subsequent fall of Öncü and the departure of Masià, who in this way creates a sufficient gap to be able to win the GP.
IT ENDS IN TEARS! 💥@Denizoncu53 crashes out! 😢#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/2YNdtupS9i
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 1, 2023
In fact, from that moment on, the Spaniard firmly maintains the lead until the checkered flag, with Holgado successfully attempting an overtaking maneuver on Sasaki on the last lap, who responds with a counter-overtaking on the last corner, thus defending his second position. With these results, Masià thus takes the lead in the general classification with an advantage of 6 points over Sasaki and 9 over Holgado, who in just one race loses both the leadership and 2nd place, all with still six races to go and with however, a small gap between the top three.
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|199
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|193
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|190
|4
|David Alonso
|KTM
|160
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|147
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|Honda
|145
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|GasGas
|103
|8
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|100
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|CFMoto
|90
|10
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|87
|11
|David Munoz
|KTM
|86
|12
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|65
|13
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|63
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|62
|15
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|50
|16
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|45
|17
|David Salvador
|KTM
|31
|18
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|30
|19
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|21
|20
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|21
|21
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|20
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|18
|23
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|17
|24
|Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|7
|25
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|26
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|4
|27
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|1
Next appointment
The tests in India and the last turning point in Japan kicked off, in two consecutive weekends, the long stay of the MotoGP World Championship in Asia, which will also remain in this continent from 13 to 15 October. In two weeks, in fact, the series will be presented on the Mandalika circuit for the Indonesian Grand Prix, in the fourth edition of its history. After the two races held at the end of the 90s, the championship returned last year with the victory, in Moto3, of Dennis Foggia.
