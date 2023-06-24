Moto3 / Dutch GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 David Munoz KTM 1:41.181 2 Joel Kelso CF Moto +0.291 3 Riccardo Rossi Honda +0.329 4 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.331 5 Deniz Oncü KTM +0.339 6 Stefano Nepa KTM +0.397 7 Kaito Toba Honda +0.421 8 Jaume Masia Honda +0.560 9 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +0.577 10 Romano Fenati Honda +0.581 11 Jose Antonio Rueda CFMoto +0.620 12 Andrea Migno KTM +0.796 13 Scott Odgen KTM +0.899 14 David Salvador Honda +1.034 15 Adrian Fernandez KTM +1.224 16 Matthew Bertelli Honda +1.305 17 David Alonso Honda +1.572 18 Taiyo Furusato GasGas No time

First joy for Muñoz

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying full of twists and turns on the Assen circuit, in thatUniversity of the two wheels that he promoted with full marks David Munoz. A real degree for the Spanish KTM rider, who in addition to having registered the new track record he also conquered hers first pole position in his career with the time of 1:41.181. A memorable performance for him, therefore, in a front row completed by an Italian rider like Riccardo Rossi, 3rd behind Kelso. On the other hand, the performance of the world leader Daniel Holgado should be forgotten.

Q1: Holgado sensationally last

Due to the numerous crashes that occurred during free practice, Q1 surprisingly sees several protagonists of this championship involved, such as the winner of the last German GP, ​​Deniz Öncü, as well as the world leader Daniel Holgado and his compatriot Ivan Ortola. After his fast lap, the latter is immediately betrayed by bad luck for one oil leak in the opening minutes of the session, which jeopardizes his chances of improving his times. Access to Q2 is thus decided in the final minutes of the test, with sensational results to say the least: above all, that of Holgadoeven in thirteenth and last position because of tour cancelled by the Race Direction for exceeding the track limits. Instead, they go through Furusatoauthor of the best time in 1:42.036followed by Fernandez (later penalized with two long lap penalties for tomorrow’s race following the contact with Farioli in FP3) Öncü and Toba, returned to the track regularly after the bad crash this morning which had also generated general concerns about his health conditions. Nothing to do for Artigas and Ortolà, 5th and 6th, followed by Farioli and Moreira.

Q2: Muñoz flies, Rossi on the front row

As in the previous session, everything is decided in the last seconds in Q2 too, and here too with surprising results. Among all, obviously, the pole position of David Muñoz, capable of generating an advantage between himself and Kelso by almost three tenths. Also noteworthy is the driver who completes the front row of the Dutch Grand Prix: Riccardo Rossi. For alone 2 thousandths second, the Genoese snatches third place from Sasaki, in a top-10 that includes, among the Italians, also Nepa and Fenatirespectively 6th and 10th. Further away, in 12th and 16th place, Migno and Bertelle. With this starting grid, Moto3 will be back on track tomorrow at 11:00 am for the last competition before the summer break, which will continue until the first weekend of August. The appointment will be visible live on both Sky Sports MotoGP which, plainly, up TV8.