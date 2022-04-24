MOTO3 | PORTUGAL

Three falls for García in a rough Q2 and with pole for Öncü

Complicated classification for Sergio García. The Valencian rider crashed up to three times, although he knew how to recover and fought for pole. He will finally start sixth. Denis Oncu will start from pole. The Turkish driver went through Q1 and was driving here after not doing it last year, for causing that very hard accident in Austin with Acosta, Alcoba and Migno. Izan Guevara will start from the ninth position.