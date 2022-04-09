Pole by Andrea Migno in the Moto3 qualifying of the GP of the Americas on the Austin track, preceding Dennis Foggia. They have played between the two of them, as has happened throughout the weekend, so far, alternating at the top of the sessions. With a time of 2: 15,814 Andrea Migno therefore breaks the lead in qualifying with the Honda Snipers, while Dennis Foggia (Honda Leopard) has to settle for second place, +0.067 behind. Rounding out the front row is Xavier Artigas (+0.252), but the fight for victory should be a bargain between the two Italian standard bearers.