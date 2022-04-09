The two tricolor drivers dominate the qualifying by conquering the first two positions, with Andrea Migno preceding Dennis Foggia. Artigas completes the first row
Pole by Andrea Migno in the Moto3 qualifying of the GP of the Americas on the Austin track, preceding Dennis Foggia. They have played between the two of them, as has happened throughout the weekend, so far, alternating at the top of the sessions. With a time of 2: 15,814 Andrea Migno therefore breaks the lead in qualifying with the Honda Snipers, while Dennis Foggia (Honda Leopard) has to settle for second place, +0.067 behind. Rounding out the front row is Xavier Artigas (+0.252), but the fight for victory should be a bargain between the two Italian standard bearers.
the top ten
–
In the second row Deniz Oncu (+0.516) ahead of Jaume Masia (+0.595) and Diogo Moreira (+0.602), while in the third there are Daniel Holgado (+0.737), Kaito Toba (+0.768), Ayumu Sasaki (+0.790) and Izan Guevara (+0.795). Stefano Nepa 11th, Elia Bartolini 13th and Riccardo Rossi 17th.
the q1
–
Xavier Artigas (2: 16.719) passed the trap of Q1 ahead of Scott Ogden (+0.152), Stefano Nepa (+0.335) and Enea Bartolini (+0.871). Matteo Bertelle will start 20th instead.
moto3, the classification of the qualification
–
Here is the classification of the Moto3 qualifying of the Austin GP
- Migno 2: 15,814
- Foggia +0.067
- Artigas +0.252
- Oncu +0.516
- Masia +0.595
- Moreira +0.602
- Holgado +0.737
- Toba +0.768
- Sasaki +0.790
- Guevara +0.795
- Nepa +0.913
- Ogden +1,042
