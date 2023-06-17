Moto3 / German GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 1:25.130 2 Deniz Oncü KTM +1.092 3 Ivan Ortola KTM +1.155 4 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +1.511 5 David Munoz KTM +1.518 6 Jaume Masia Honda +1,660 7 Daniel Holgado KTM +1.696 8 Kaito Toba Honda +1.723 9 Diogo Moreira KTM +1.768 10 Stefano Nepa KTM +1.791 11 Taiyo Furusato KTM +1,799 12 Xavier Artigas Honda +1.887 13 Matthew Bertelli CF Moto +1,899 14 Andrea Migno KTM +2.159 15 David Alonso GasGas +2.236 16 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +2.363 17 Jose Rueda KTM +2.462 18 Philip Farioli KTM +2.564

Chronicle of qualification

There qualifying for the German Grand Prix 2023 of Moto3 is a candidate as one of the most incredible of this season, at least judging by the gap between the author of the pole position and the 2nd classified. For the third time in this championship it is Ayumu Sasaki to record the absolute best time in the hunt for pole position, however trimming more than a second from Deniz Öncü. The Turkish driver, also betrayed by the traffic in the last seconds of the session, was unable to do anything to hinder his Japanese rival, the only one to improve his performance at the last available opportunity, stopping the clock at 1:25.130, with a gap very difficult to see in qualifying: +1.092 on the pilot behind him.

Q1: Muñoz fastest, pass Farioli

Session which is immediately interrupted with the exposure of the Red flag after less than five minutes from the green light, thanks to a bad crash by Scott Odgen in Turn 3, with the British rider stopped in the middle of the track for a few seconds. However, qualifying restarts after a short wait, but with the latest fast lap attempts being partially compromised by Salvador’s crash in Curva 1, with the attached yellow flag. Consequently, for the riders who remained on the track, the last chance to enter Q2 materialized just before the checkered flag, and the mission was accomplished by Munoz (author of the best time in 1:27.429), Artigas, Furusato and Filippo Farioli, the only one of the Italians promoted in Q2. Eighth and ninth, respectively, Fenati and Rossi, the latter author of two red helmets in the first two sectors but subsequently having difficulty completing the fastest lap, probably due to traffic.

Q2: Sasaki’s amazing ride

Starting grid which is decided practically on the last lap, not without obvious traffic problems which compromise the flying lap of several drivers, starting from Öncü, thwarted by Migno and Muñoz (both under investigation). A climate more for the race than for qualifying, with the exception of Ayumu Sasaki: the Japanese in fact stops the chronometer on the1:25.130trimming more than a second to Öncü himself, second ahead of Ortolà, with the Spaniard completing the front row of the German Grand Prix. The test of the Italian pilots was decidedly disappointing, with only one Stefano Nepa capable of obtaining the last placement of the top-10as well as the championship leader Daniel Holgado, 7th. All ready, therefore, for tomorrow’s race, scheduled on Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208) at 11:00 am. The deferred unencrypted, however, will be transmitted by TV8 at 2.15pm.