Moto3 – French GP: order of arrival (first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 34:07.176 2 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.150 3 Jaume Masia Honda +0.946 4 Ivan Ortola KTM +1.113 5 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +2.409 6 Deniz Oncü KTM +2.521 7 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +3.280 8 David Alonso GasGas +9.372 9 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +11,930 10 Stefano Nepa KTM +14.318 11 Joel Kelso CFMoto +14.438 12 Kaito Toba Honda +14.606 13 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda +15.077 14 David Salvador KTM +16.937 15 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +16.969

The summary of the race

Virtually error-free race for Daniel Holgado In the French Grand Prix, fifth round of this season. The Spaniard effectively dominated the entire test, leaping to the lead of the standings already during the first lap entering turn 3, first overtaking Diogo Moreira and then Ayumu Sasaki, author of the pole position in yesterday’s qualifying. From that moment on, even if he didn’t get away from his pursuers, the KTM rider no longer gave any overtaking opportunities to either the Japanese or his compatriot Jauma Masia, the latter protagonist of a good comeback in the last half of the match. In the early stages of the race, in fact, it was Deniz Öncü who occupied the last position of the Top-3, then being caught up by the driver of the Leopard and falling in the final in sixth position also behind Ortolà and Yamanaka. Disastrous, however, the race of Diogo Moreirawith a fall on lap 11 (a few laps after a similar mistake also made in the fourth sector by Andrea Migno) which is equivalent to a low blow for him in the world rankings. In fact, Holgado’s success (the second for him this season after the one obtained in Portugal) allows him to extend the standings as leader, with an advantage of 21 points over both Ortolà and Masià, both stuck at tied for second place. Further away Moreira, with the Brazilian in fourth position and now 29 points behind the world leader.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 84 2 Ivan Ortola KTM 63 3 Jaume Masia Honda 63 4 Diogo Moreira KTM 55 5 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 50 6 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 43 7 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 38 8 David Alonso GasGas 38 9 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM 37 10 Deniz Oncü KTM 33 11 Stefano Nepa KTM 26 12 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 25 13 Kaito Toba Honda 23 14 David Munoz KTM 20 15 David Salvador KTM 20 16 Scott Odgen Honda 17 17 Andrea Migno KTM 16 18 Joel Kelso CFMoto 12 19 Romano Fenati Honda 8 20 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 8 21 Matthew Bertelli Honda 7 22 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 23 Mario Aji Honda 4 24 Philip Farioli KTM 2 25 Riccardo Rossi Honda 2 26 Joshua Whatley Honda 1 27 Taiyo Furusato Honda 1 28 David Almansa Husqvarna 0 29 Ana Carrasco KTM 0

Next appointment

Having archived the French Grand Prix in this way, the World Championship will still remain in Europe for a great appointment for Italian enthusiasts: from 9 to 11 Junein fact, will be the circuit of the Mugello to welcome the sixth appointment of the season, valid for Italian Grand Prix. In the meantime there will therefore be a long break, with the Moto3 and the remaining classes arriving in Tuscany for the first of the two GPs on Italian soil, with the second, scheduled for the first half of September, which will arrive on the occasion of the GP of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, in that case on the Misano Adriatico track.