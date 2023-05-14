Moto3 – French GP: order of arrival (first 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|34:07.176
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|+0.150
|3
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|+0.946
|4
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|+1.113
|5
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|+2.409
|6
|Deniz Oncü
|KTM
|+2.521
|7
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|+3.280
|8
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|+9.372
|9
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|+11,930
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|+14.318
|11
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|+14.438
|12
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|+14.606
|13
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|+15.077
|14
|David Salvador
|KTM
|+16.937
|15
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|+16.969
The summary of the race
Virtually error-free race for Daniel Holgado In the French Grand Prix, fifth round of this season. The Spaniard effectively dominated the entire test, leaping to the lead of the standings already during the first lap entering turn 3, first overtaking Diogo Moreira and then Ayumu Sasaki, author of the pole position in yesterday’s qualifying. From that moment on, even if he didn’t get away from his pursuers, the KTM rider no longer gave any overtaking opportunities to either the Japanese or his compatriot Jauma Masia, the latter protagonist of a good comeback in the last half of the match. In the early stages of the race, in fact, it was Deniz Öncü who occupied the last position of the Top-3, then being caught up by the driver of the Leopard and falling in the final in sixth position also behind Ortolà and Yamanaka. Disastrous, however, the race of Diogo Moreirawith a fall on lap 11 (a few laps after a similar mistake also made in the fourth sector by Andrea Migno) which is equivalent to a low blow for him in the world rankings. In fact, Holgado’s success (the second for him this season after the one obtained in Portugal) allows him to extend the standings as leader, with an advantage of 21 points over both Ortolà and Masià, both stuck at tied for second place. Further away Moreira, with the Brazilian in fourth position and now 29 points behind the world leader.
League standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|84
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|63
|3
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|63
|4
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|55
|5
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|50
|6
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|43
|7
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|38
|8
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|38
|9
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|37
|10
|Deniz Oncü
|KTM
|33
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|26
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|25
|13
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|23
|14
|David Munoz
|KTM
|20
|15
|David Salvador
|KTM
|20
|16
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|17
|17
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|16
|18
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|12
|19
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|8
|20
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|8
|21
|Matthew Bertelli
|Honda
|7
|22
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|23
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|4
|24
|Philip Farioli
|KTM
|2
|25
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|2
|26
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|1
|27
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|1
|28
|David Almansa
|Husqvarna
|0
|29
|Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|0
Next appointment
Having archived the French Grand Prix in this way, the World Championship will still remain in Europe for a great appointment for Italian enthusiasts: from 9 to 11 Junein fact, will be the circuit of the Mugello to welcome the sixth appointment of the season, valid for Italian Grand Prix. In the meantime there will therefore be a long break, with the Moto3 and the remaining classes arriving in Tuscany for the first of the two GPs on Italian soil, with the second, scheduled for the first half of September, which will arrive on the occasion of the GP of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, in that case on the Misano Adriatico track.
