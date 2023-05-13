Moto3 / French GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 1:41,630 2 Andrea Migno KTM +0.498 3 Daniel Holgado KTM +0.581 4 Diogo Moreira KTM +0.622 5 Ivan Ortola KTM +0.702 6 Jaume Masia Honda +0.739 7 Deniz Oncü KTM +0.793 8 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +0.989 9 Syarifuddin Azman KTM +1.055 10 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +1.055 11 Stefano Nepa KTM +1.159 12 Romano Fenati Honda +1.242 13 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +1.248 14 Taiyo Furusato Honda +1.377 15 David Salvador KTM +1.451 16 Joel Kelso CFMoto +1.505 17 Philip Farioli KTM +1,805 18 Mario Aji Honda +1,813

Sasaki unreachable

The qualifications of French Grand Prix they saw the Japanese Husqvarna rider as a true and authentic protagonist of the session, and not just for the conquest of the third pole position in the first five rounds of this season: in addition to having come close to the new lap record, Sasaki has in fact generated a half-second gap between himself and Andrea Migno, author of another great performance in Le Mans. The latter, after signing the best time in Q1, then reached the finish line on the front row together with Daniel Holgadoin turn a tenth behind the rider from Romagna.

Q1, Italian brace

Qualifying that started immediately under the banner of more than positive results for the ‘blue’ drivers, with Andrea Migno author of the best time of the session in 1:42,646. Together with the 27-year-old from Cattolica they then also had access to the final phase of Q2 Stefano Nepalagging by almost two tenths, followed by David Salvador and Taiyo Furusato. In reality, Matteo Bertelle had also appeared in the list of drivers who could have regularly continued their hunt for pole position with access to Q2, but Race Direction subsequently erased the time of the Cesena (and other pilots) due to the yellow flag exposed on the last lap following the bad crash of Collin Veijer. As a result, Bertelle slipped to seventh ahead of his compatriot Riccardo Rossi.

Q2

Migno’s excellent performance was then repeated also in the decisive session for assigning the pole position, but the most coveted goal was instead achieved by Ayumu Sasaki. The Japanese nearly set the Le Mans track record by stopping the clock on the1:41,630, generating a gap from the Italian of the KTM of half a second. Finally, the Spanish Daniel Holgado completes the front row, while Öncü, author of the pole position in the last round at Jerez de la Frontera, does not go beyond seventh place. Furthermore, Migno is the only Italian driver present in the Top-10 of the starting grid, with Nepa which ranks in 11th position ahead of Romano Fenati. The appointment is now with the race, scheduled for 11:00 am of tomorrow and live on Sky Sports MotoGP.