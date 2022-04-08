By reversing the order of the factors, the result does not change: in the Austin Moto2 Free Practice Italy remains the protagonist, with Dennis Foggia and Andrea Migno reversing their positions compared to FP1. In FP2 it is therefore Dennis Foggia who stands out with the Honda Leopard: his best time ahead of Andrea Migno (Honda Snipers), 0.384 behind, confirms their competitiveness.