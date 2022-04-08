Again the two Italians protagonists in the Free in Texas: in FP2 it is Dennis, with the Honda Leopard to precede the compatriot of the Snipers. Third Holgado, fourth Masia
By reversing the order of the factors, the result does not change: in the Austin Moto2 Free Practice Italy remains the protagonist, with Dennis Foggia and Andrea Migno reversing their positions compared to FP1. In FP2 it is therefore Dennis Foggia who stands out with the Honda Leopard: his best time ahead of Andrea Migno (Honda Snipers), 0.384 behind, confirms their competitiveness.
Behind the tricolor pair is Daniel Holgado, third at 0.384, then Jaume Masia (+0.917) and Denis Oncu (+0.942). To complete the top ten: 6. Kaito Toba (+0.953); 7. Carlos Tatay (+1,011); 8. Tatsuki Suzuki (+1.062); 9. Izan Guevara (+1.087) and 10. Ayumu Sasaki (+1.098). In the combined times that completes the top 14 for Q2 also the world leader, Sergio Garcia, and the Italians Riccardo Rossi, Matteo Bertelle and Alberto Surra, also crashed spectacularly for a high side at the first corner.
