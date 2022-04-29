Deniz Öncü has the best time in the first Moto3 free practice sessions that open the weekend of the Spanish GP in Jerez. The Turkish of the KTM Tech3 team preceded by 319 thousandths the Japanese Ayumi Sasaki and by 559 Sergio Garcia, the Spaniard of the Aspar Martinez team who won the GP of Portugal on Sunday. Rounding out the top 5 are Carlos Tatay and Izan Guevara, before finding the best of the Italians, Dennis Foggia, 6th with his Honda Leopard at 829 thousandths ahead of Jaume Masia.