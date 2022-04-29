The Turkish of the KTM Tech3 team precedes the Japanese of the Max Racing team and the winner of Portugal, Garcia. Dennis trailing by 829 thousandths, Migno is 13th
From our correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– Jerez (Spain)
Deniz Öncü has the best time in the first Moto3 free practice sessions that open the weekend of the Spanish GP in Jerez. The Turkish of the KTM Tech3 team preceded by 319 thousandths the Japanese Ayumi Sasaki and by 559 Sergio Garcia, the Spaniard of the Aspar Martinez team who won the GP of Portugal on Sunday. Rounding out the top 5 are Carlos Tatay and Izan Guevara, before finding the best of the Italians, Dennis Foggia, 6th with his Honda Leopard at 829 thousandths ahead of Jaume Masia.
the first 14
–
In the 14 who for now are virtually already qualified for Q2, here is Andrea Migno (Honda Snipers) with the 13th fastest time, however 1 ”798 behind the Turkish. Fifteenth and first of the excluded Stefano Nepa, then 17th Riccardo Rossi, 27th Elia Bartolini and 19th Matteo Bertelle.
