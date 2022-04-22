The Spaniard of Ktm Ajo is the fastest of the first small free practices in Portimao: in the wet he precedes Fellon and Migno. Back Foggia, 17th in front of Garcia. Many slips

– Milan

Leaden sky and rain in Portimao for the first free session of the Moto3 Portuguese GP. Very treacherous track that has set a trap for many runners who have tasted the asphalt: among the many fallen also Adrian Fernandez, Matteo Bertelle, Carlos Tatay, Elia Bertolini, Lorenzo Fellon, Sergio Garcia, Xavier Artigas, Ana Carrasco, Ayumu Sasaki .

good migno – From the waves emerges Daniel Holgado, with the Ktm Ajo, the only one to drop below 2’03 “: with a time of 2: 02.658 the Spaniard precedes the French Lorenzo Fellon (Sic58 team) at 0.610 and Andrea Migno, third at 0.739. only one other Italian in the top ten: Riccardo Rossi (Sic58 team), 10th at 1,376.

the big late ones – To complete the top-10 also: 4. Izan Guevara (+0.830); 5. Salvador (+0.893); 6. Taiyo Furusato (+1.071); 7. Ayumu Sasaki (+1.263); 8. Ryusei Yamanaka (+1.314) and 9. Scott Odgen (+1.338). In the top 14 also Jaume Masia, Carlos Tatay, Tatsuki Suzuki and Mario Aji, while the first in the standings are lagging behind: the world leader, Dennis Foggia, is 17th and the second, Sergio Garcia, is 18th.