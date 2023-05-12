More distractions in motorsport

The topic of safety on the track in the world of motorsport has emerged recently and on more than one occasion, especially in Formula 1where a sensational accident came close in the pit lane both in Azerbaijan that a You love me: in the first case, Esteban Ocon narrowly dodged some men present at the entrance to the pit lane who were preparing parc fermé, while in the United States a similar event occurred with Norris, who suddenly found himself in front of a man crossing the pit lane. Two absurd and close episodes, which add to what happened in the first session of Moto3 free practice at Le Mans.

Fear at Le Mans

In a certain sense, this morning’s case was even more dangerous than those that occurred in the Circus. At the entrance to the last corner of the French circuit, and in the middle of practice, one suddenly appeared BMW X5. The driver, at the wheel of one of the cars that generally welcome VIPs to be able to make a tour of the service roads of the track, in fact took the wrong route, finding himself clamorously outside the track while some motorcycles arrived.

MotoGP: We care about riders safety!

Also #MotoGP: Let’s drive our BMW over the track during Moto3 #FrenchGP practice. pic.twitter.com/xzMBnn4niS — badmotogpmemes (@badmotogpmemes) May 12, 2023

Other risk in the past

Immediate explanation of Mike Webbwhich briefly described what happened a The Race: “Obviously it was pilot error – commented – and the service road exit is now blocked”. Contact between these cars and racing motorcycles had already come close in the past: the last case was in 2014 in Brno, when Valentino Rossi fell again during free practice and his Yamaha flew over the protective barriers, touching the ‘car. Even then, miraculously, there were no injuries or serious consequences.