Three weeks after the accident that cost him his life, Jason Dupasquier will be honored again in Germany. During the Grand Prix that will be held on the Sachsenring circuit, the number that the young Swiss rider had will be officially withdrawn from the Moto3 world championship. This means that in the future no rider will be able to have number 50 in the cadet class, while MotoGP and Moto2 will not be affected by this novelty.

The withdrawal of numbers has become customary in recent years following fatal accidents. For example, the 48 of Shoya Tomizawa, who died in 2010, and the 39 of Luis Salom, who died in 2016, will no longer be able to be chosen in Moto2. The same thing happened with the number 74 that had Daijiro Kato, who died in the accident that cost him his life during the 2003 Japanese Grand Prix, and with the 58 of Marco Simoncelli, who passed away in 2011 during the GP of the Malaysia. Dupasquier’s number 50 will be the first to be retired on Moto3.

In addition, the world championship also retired Nicky Hayden’s 69 after the 2006 MotoGP world champion died after a bicycle accident. After hanging up his helmet, Kevin Schwantz with 34 and Loris Capirossi with 65 also obtained the same honor.

The ceremony to collect Jason Dupasquier’s number will take place on Friday afternoon, after the first day of free practice of the German Grand Prix, and will be celebrated in the press room at Sachsenring, with the presence of the Pruestel GP team, where the 19-year-old Swiss driver raced years.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident at the end of qualifying for the Italian Moto3 Grand Prix at Mugello and died the following day following his injuries on 30 May. That same day, a minute of silence was celebrated that moved the paddock and the riders. The tributes continued until the day of his funeral, which took place last Tuesday in Bulle, his hometown in the Swiss canton of Friborg with the presence of Jorge Viegas, president of the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM) and various riders.