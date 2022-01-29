An accident during a training session on the bike last Wednesday was the cause of the fracture of the tibia for Dani Holgado. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance from the karting facility where he was training together with Jaume Masia.

The impact with his ohvale, the training bike, made Dani Holgado slide for a few meters, causing him to fracture his left tibia. The injury for the Alicante driver required surgery, carried out by Doctor Ignacio Ginebreda. The operation went quickly in order to start rehabilitation as soon as possible.

That being the case, the reigning Moto3 junior world champion is forced to begin a rehabilitation process that will put him at risk as a Moto3 rider in the KTM Ajo team, where he should make his rookie debut in Qatar in March.

It was the Red Bull KTM Ajo team that broke the news through its social profiles, with a photo of Holdago on a hospital bed. The description confirms the fracture for the Alicante driver and the need for a recovery in view of the season that is about to begin.