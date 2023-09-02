Moto3 / Catalan GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Ivan Ortola KTM 1:48.205 2 Deniz Oncü KTM +0.304 3 Joel Kelso CFMoto +0.358 4 Jaume Masia Honda +0.436 5 Matthew Bertelli Honda +0.449 6 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda +0.538 7 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +0.553 8 Stefano Nepa KTM +0.699 9 Kaito Toba Honda +0.727 10 Riccardo Rossi Honda +0.826 11 Daniel Holgado KTM +0.850 12 David Alonso GasGas +0.860 13 Ayumu Sasaki Honda +0.973 14 Taiyo Furusato Honda +1.006 15 Romano Fenati Honda +1.110 16 Scott Odgen Honda +1.157 17 Philip Farioli KTM +1.791 18 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +2.141

Q1: Holgado leads the top-4

The first fifteen minutes of qualifying were affected by the increase in wind and traffic on the track, with annexed gestures of annoyance by various riders blocked by the group during their fast laps. Finally, in the midst of these difficulties, the leader of the championship wins Daniel Holgadowhich with the time of 1:49.077 he achieved the absolute best performance in Q1 thus snatching the ticket for Q2. Behind the Spaniard they also enter the decisive session for pole position Joel Kelso, Taiyo Furusato and Scott Odgenwho in the very last available attempt exclude Moreira, Salvador and Muñoz from the top-4.

It’s a first-ever POLE position for @IvanOrtola48! 🔥 He takes it with his last flying lap! 👏👏👏#CatalanGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/vi6dUDVdy8 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 2, 2023

Q2: Ortolà displaces everyone

As in Q1, further traffic problems arose in the second and final round, from the first minutes of the session to the checkered flag. Complicating the situation is also the Collin Veijer crash at turn 5, with the Dutchman who nevertheless manages to get back to the pit road and finish the race. In the last five minutes all the drivers restart from the pit lane to complete the only lap available, and surprisingly Ivan Ortola. In fact, the Spaniard of the Angeluss team stops the clock on the1:48.205conquering his first pole position in his career, also becoming the third driver to achieve such a milestone in the last four races. They think about completing the front row Deniz Öncü and Joel Kelsobut the real disappointment reveals itself Holgadoeven out of the top-10 with the11th time. Among the Italians it emerges in a particular way Matthew Bertelliwhich in tomorrow’s race, scheduled at 11:00 on Sky Sport MotoGP (rerun on TV8 at 18:45) will start from the second row in fifth position.