What world would it be without Moreira? A world without Brazilian riders capable of signing a pole position in the entry class of the World Championship. Diogo Moreira – nicknamed Nutelinha for an obvious gluttony with the famous spread produced by Ferrero – he in fact signed the best time in the Moto3 Qualifying at Silverstone.

The KTM rider preceded Izan Guevara and Ryusei Yamanaka. The GasGas driver therefore confirms his excellent form and tomorrow will go hunting for another prestigious result to further shorten the gap in the standings by just three points which separates him from Sergio Garcia, now just eleventh and therefore destined to start from the fourth row.

The best Italian driver opens the second row, Riccardo Rossi, alongside him the surprising Stefano Nepa and Deniz Oncu. Third row for Dennis Foggia, Tatsuki Suzuki and Ayumu Sasaki.

Moto3 2022 British GP starting grid (the first five rows)