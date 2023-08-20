Moto3 – Austrian GP: order of arrival (first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Deniz Oncü KTM 34:04.291 2 Daniel Holgado KTM +0.005 3 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.119 4 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +0.136 5 Ivan Ortola KTM +3.135 6 Riccardo Rossi Honda +5.270 7 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +8.137 8 Diogo Moreira KTM +8.382 9 David Munoz KTM +8.453 10 Stefano Nepa KTM +8.615 11 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +8.667 12 Matthew Bertelli Honda +9.239 13 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda +9.516 14 Kaito Toba Honda +14.741 15 Scott Odgen Honda +19.293

Race report

Nothing short of a spectacular finale full of twists and turns in the Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix, with the outcome of the race remaining really uncertain right up to the last meter before the checkered flag. Finally, it was he who had the upper hand Deniz Oncüwhich thanks to this victory allows the KTM to celebrate success on the home circuit with lots of double for the 2nd place of Daniel Holgadoarrived behind his teammate for alone 5 thousandths of a second after a long battle with Ayumu Sasaki, who has to settle for 3rd place despite having been in command of the race up to the entry of the last corner. A race that left everyone in suspense, and which began with the good start of the Spaniard, good at exploiting the colorless start of poleman Collin Vejier and placing himself at the head of the group right ahead of Öncü and the Dutchman from Husqvarna . The latter, however, ignited a good challenge with Öncü already starting from the second lap, with the great risk run in the fourth lap due to the sudden loss of power of the bike Jaume Masia, however impressed by Sasaki. However, the Japanese miraculously managed to stay in the saddle despite the contact, with the Spaniard losing valuable points in the riders’ standings. In the first half of the race Veijer and Öncü continue their challenge for second place with counter-overtaking, all while David Alonso gradually shortens his delay from the top-4, so much so that the Colombian even manages to take the lead on lap 12. However, just after completing his comeback, in the same lap the young rider loses control of the bike in turn 2, thus nullifying any chance of success. After this other twist, the classification situation sees Holgado in the lead again, followed by Öncü, Sasaki and Veijer. From that moment on, a fiery battle ensued between the top three for the victory, which was resolved right in the last meters before the finish line. While Sasaki flies towards potential success, the Spaniard of the KTM tries a desperate overtaking to be able to get on the top step of the podium at the last corner: the maneuver succeeds, but at the same time allows Öncü the opportunity to overtake the two riders in one fell swoop, crossing the finish line with an extremely small gap on his teammate. In this way, the Turkish rider thus takes his second victory of the season after the one obtained in Germany, while Holgado gives the one-two to KTM, firmly maintaining his leadership of the world championship, 26 points ahead of Sasaki.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 161 2 Ayumu Sasaki Honda 135 3 Deniz Oncü KTM 124 4 Ivan Ortola KTM 118 5 Jaume Masia Honda 109 6 Diogo Moreira KTM 94 7 David Alonso GasGas 90 8 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM 65 9 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 57 10 Stefano Nepa KTM 56 11 David Munoz KTM 53 12 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 47 13 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 45 14 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 41 15 Kaito Toba Honda 40 16 David Salvador KTM 31 17 Riccardo Rossi Honda 23 18 Romano Fenati Honda 22 19 Scott Odgen Honda 20 20 Joel Kelso CFMoto 19 21 Andrea Migno KTM 17 22 Matthew Bertelli Honda 15 23 Taiyo Furusato Honda 6 24 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 25 Mario Aji Honda 4 26 Philip Farioli KTM 2 27 Joshua Whatley Honda 1

Next appointment

With the first half of the 2023 championship officially archived, Moto3 will be back on track in the first weekend of September, which will also inaugurate the same month. From Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September the category will restart the engines on the Spanish circuit of Barcelonawhere the eleventh seasonal appointment will be held valid for Catalan Grand Prix.