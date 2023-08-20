Moto3 – Austrian GP: order of arrival (first 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Deniz Oncü
|KTM
|34:04.291
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|+0.005
|3
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|+0.119
|4
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|+0.136
|5
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|+3.135
|6
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|+5.270
|7
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|+8.137
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|+8.382
|9
|David Munoz
|KTM
|+8.453
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|+8.615
|11
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|+8.667
|12
|Matthew Bertelli
|Honda
|+9.239
|13
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|+9.516
|14
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|+14.741
|15
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|+19.293
Race report
Nothing short of a spectacular finale full of twists and turns in the Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix, with the outcome of the race remaining really uncertain right up to the last meter before the checkered flag. Finally, it was he who had the upper hand Deniz Oncüwhich thanks to this victory allows the KTM to celebrate success on the home circuit with lots of double for the 2nd place of Daniel Holgadoarrived behind his teammate for alone 5 thousandths of a second after a long battle with Ayumu Sasaki, who has to settle for 3rd place despite having been in command of the race up to the entry of the last corner. A race that left everyone in suspense, and which began with the good start of the Spaniard, good at exploiting the colorless start of poleman Collin Vejier and placing himself at the head of the group right ahead of Öncü and the Dutchman from Husqvarna . The latter, however, ignited a good challenge with Öncü already starting from the second lap, with the great risk run in the fourth lap due to the sudden loss of power of the bike Jaume Masia, however impressed by Sasaki. However, the Japanese miraculously managed to stay in the saddle despite the contact, with the Spaniard losing valuable points in the riders’ standings. In the first half of the race Veijer and Öncü continue their challenge for second place with counter-overtaking, all while David Alonso gradually shortens his delay from the top-4, so much so that the Colombian even manages to take the lead on lap 12. However, just after completing his comeback, in the same lap the young rider loses control of the bike in turn 2, thus nullifying any chance of success. After this other twist, the classification situation sees Holgado in the lead again, followed by Öncü, Sasaki and Veijer. From that moment on, a fiery battle ensued between the top three for the victory, which was resolved right in the last meters before the finish line. While Sasaki flies towards potential success, the Spaniard of the KTM tries a desperate overtaking to be able to get on the top step of the podium at the last corner: the maneuver succeeds, but at the same time allows Öncü the opportunity to overtake the two riders in one fell swoop, crossing the finish line with an extremely small gap on his teammate. In this way, the Turkish rider thus takes his second victory of the season after the one obtained in Germany, while Holgado gives the one-two to KTM, firmly maintaining his leadership of the world championship, 26 points ahead of Sasaki.
League standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|161
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|135
|3
|Deniz Oncü
|KTM
|124
|4
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|118
|5
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|109
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|94
|7
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|90
|8
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|65
|9
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|57
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|56
|11
|David Munoz
|KTM
|53
|12
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|47
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|45
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|41
|15
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|40
|16
|David Salvador
|KTM
|31
|17
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|23
|18
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|22
|19
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|20
|20
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|19
|21
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|17
|22
|Matthew Bertelli
|Honda
|15
|23
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|6
|24
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|25
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|4
|26
|Philip Farioli
|KTM
|2
|27
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|1
Next appointment
With the first half of the 2023 championship officially archived, Moto3 will be back on track in the first weekend of September, which will also inaugurate the same month. From Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September the category will restart the engines on the Spanish circuit of Barcelonawhere the eleventh seasonal appointment will be held valid for Catalan Grand Prix.
