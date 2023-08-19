Moto3 / Austrian GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 1:41,486 2 Daniel Holgado KTM +0.057 3 Deniz Oncü KTM +0.105 4 Jaume Masia Honda +0.204 5 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +0.309 6 Riccardo Rossi Honda +0.422 7 David Alonso GasGas +0.463 8 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.475 9 Joel Kelso CFMoto +0.607 10 David Munoz KTM +0.836 11 Stefano Nepa KTM +0.853 12 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda +0.853 13 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +0.973 14 Romano Fenati Honda +1.153 15 Scott Odgen Honda +1,710 16 Matthew Bertelli Honda +1.787 17 Taiyo Furusato Honda No time 18 Ivan Ortola KTM No time

Veijer’s surprise

For the first time since 1999 a Dutch rider is back in pole position in Moto3. The category, then known as 125, saw Jurgen van den Goorbergh ahead of everyone on the starting grid in the GP of the Czech Republic, who found his ‘successor’ 24 years later in his compatriot Collin Veijer on the Spielberg circuit. Indeed, the Husqvarna rider stopped the clock on the1:41,486thus conquering the pole position of the Austrian Grand Prix in his first year in the category ahead of the leader of the championship classification Daniel Holgado and the Turkish Deniz Öncü, both riding the KTMs.

Q1: Bertelle passes, outside Moreira

The first qualifying session of the Austrian Grand Prix mainly smiles at the pilots of Japanese nationality, starting with Ryusei Yamanaka. The GasGas standard bearer sets the best time in fact 1:41,960thus accessing the decisive round for pole position together with his compatriot Taiyo Furusato3rd behind Matthew Bertelli. Closes the top-4 Ivan Ortolaeven if the first negative surprise comes with the Brazilian Diogo Moreira, 5th after the cancellation of his last timed lap for not having respected the yellow flag following the crash of Filippo Farioli.

Q2: Veijer makes the dream come true

Second and final session that started immediately negative for Romano Fenati, struggling with a technical problem during the first laps. Despite the inconvenience, the Roman driver managed to get back on track and continue the test regularly, unlike Ivan Ortolà, who was stopped in the pits due to a gearbox failure. However, the real protagonist of Spielberg’s qualifying turns out to be Veijer, who in the final minutes of the session sets the absolute best time, beating world ranking leader Holgado and Öncü, who complete the front row of the Austrian GP in second and third respectively position. The Italians, on the other hand, are bad: in addition to the aforementioned problem with Fenati and the previous fall by Farioli, Riccardo Rossi stands out among the Azzurri, 6th, with Stefano Nepa out of the top-10 in eleventh position. With these results thus begins the countdown for tomorrow morning’s race, scheduled at 11:00 and live on Sky Sports MotoGP. The event will also be available deferred and free-to-air on TV8, in this case at 2.15pm.