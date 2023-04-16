The Spaniard of the Angeluss team conquers the first success of his career, ahead of the two compatriots, after a great comeback. Only one Italian in the points: Riccardo Rossi, 15th

Great, great Ivan Ortolà, in a Moto3 race in Austin with strong nerves that was decided only at the very last corner. The winner was the one who, at the first corner after the start, seemed doomed, that Ortolà who, in setting up the change of direction, had lost control of his KTM for a moment, with a violent slap that almost threw him off his horse. He had crashed 21st, but at that moment the Spaniard, who had never won a race, started his masterpiece. While in front of everyone Ayumi Sasaki tried to escape, followed by Jaume Masia, Diogo Moreira, Daniel Holgado and Xavier Artigas, Ortolà recovered position lap after lap, returning to the leading group.

sasaki's mistake — The leading six remained compact until three laps from the end, when Masia tried to break the delay by attacking Sasaki, with Ortolà easily 3rd. Sasaki wasn't there, he took the lead again but immediately afterwards he combined a good mess, with a high-side that put him out of the game, being touched by nothing by Masia who lost ground and now seemed out of the game. But no. The Leopard driver believed in it and in one lap in the middle he was back on the leading group, trying to fight for victory. In the game of slipstreaming and braking, with creepy brushstrokes, Ortolà emerged victorious in the end, gaining the couple of meters sufficient in the last corner to guarantee success, his first and that of the Italian team Angeluss, with Masia who in turn clawed a great second place, and Artigas who got the better of Moreira right in the sprint. Fifth, Holgado, who remains in command of the World at 49 in cohabitation with Moreira.

bad Italians — Race to forget for the Italians, the best in the end is Riccardo Rossi, 15th, while Stefano Nepa was involved in an accident at the last corner, knocked over by David Munoz while occupying 11th position. For Ortolà’s team-mate from Abruzzo, still not at his best after the bad accident last November in Malaysia, a bad blow that took him to the medical centre. And Tatsuki Suzuki, winner two weeks ago in Argentina, also ended up in the hospital of the circuit, who in a high side at the very fast turn 5, in which he destroyed the bike, he also suffered two small fractures in his left foot.

motorcycle finish order3 — So at the finish line in the Moto3 Americas GP in Austin (first positions):

Ivan Ortolà (Spa) Ktm in 32'01″062 Jaume Masia (Spa) Honda at 0″457 Xavier Artigas (Spa) Ktm at 0″558 Diogo Moreira (Bra) KTM Daniel Holgado (Spa) KTM Deniz Oncu (Tur) KTM David Salvador (Spa) KTM David Alonso (Col) GasGas Ryusei Yamanaka (Gia) GasGas Jose Antonio Rueda (Spa) Ktm

moto3 world standings — The Moto3 World Championship standings after three races (top positions):

Daniel Holgado (Esp) 49 points Diogo Moreira (Bra) 49 Xavier Artigas (Esp) 32 Jaume Masia (Esp) 31 Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) 27 Ivan Ortolà (Esp) 25 David Munoz (Esp) 20 Jose Antonio Rueda (Esp) 19 Stefano Nepa (Ita) 19 Kaito Toba (Jpn) 19