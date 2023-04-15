In the second session in Texas the Japanese of the Husqvarna is the fastest ahead of Masia and Ortola. In the best 14 of the day there are four Italians

Best time by Ayumu Sasaki in Free Practice 2 of the Moto3 GP of the Americas at the Austin circuit. The Japanese from Husqvarna with a time of 2:16.306 precedes Jaume Masia (Honda Leopard), 0.176 behind, and Ivan Ortolà (Ktm Angeluss MTA) at 0.456. The best of the Italians in the session was Romano Fenati, eighth at 1″263 behind Daniel Holgado, Kaito Toba, Deniz Oncu and David Munoz. Two other Italians in the top ten: 9. Matteo Bertelle at 1″317 and tenth Stefano Nepa at 1″408.

slip — Session held with the threat of rain and in which crashes by Diogo Moreira (turn 11), Andrea Migno (turn 12) and above all Josè Antonio Rueda, who was thrown at turn 6 and fell heavily to the ground: a lot of fear, but fortunately a driver standing. See also 5 teams that want to sign Luis Suárez for next season

the best 14 for Q2 — The combined day of the first 14 who currently access Q2 on Saturday on the basis of the best times includes, in order: 1. Sasaki, 2. Masia, 3. Ortola, 4. Moreira, 5. Holgado, 6. Oncu, 7. Toba, 8. Suzuki, 9. Munoz, 10. Fenati, 11. Bertelle, 12. Rueda, 13. Nepa, 14. Rossi. There are four Italians who would now pass to the noble phase of the qualifications, while Filippo Farioli (22.) and Andrea Migno (24.) are chasing.

#Moto3 #Austin #Sasaki #Free #Practice #Fenati #tenth #Italian