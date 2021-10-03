In a category already quite inclined to offer surprises and twists like the Moto3, the Austin race wanted to push itself to an even higher level of thriller, suspense and fear. Fortunately, we can talk about what happened on the track and the sporting result, because the terrifying accident that led to the definitive suspension of the race and which involved Andrea Migno, Jeremy Alcoba and the championship leader Pedro Acosta did not – miraculously – have serious consequences from a physical point of view for the three riders. In the general chaos it was Izan Guevara who, at the moment of the final interruption of the race, was … already withdrawn.

The Spaniard of the Aspar team had finished in the lead the first part of the race, that stopped on lap 8 of 17 due to the fall of Salac, who slipped to the ground in turn 11 losing a glove and remaining sore – but always conscious – on the side of the track. after the fall. To allow the Czech driver to be rescued, the race was therefore interrupted with the red flag. The race direction chose to have it restarted with a second ‘heat’ of just 5 laps, but in Race-2 everything happened. Before Guevara, desperate, it was forced to retire due to a technical problem with the bike, then the maxi accident forced everyone to stop. Initially it was thought of the hypothesis of having another 5-lap mini-GP run. The commissioners, however, summoned the representatives of the teams and, regulation in hand, it emerged that the only correct way out was to draw up the ranking order based on the result of Race-1.

Victory therefore for Guevara, in front of a splendid one Dennis Foggia, very good during the first race to hold the top positions, ea John Mcphee, third. The leader of the World Cup also scored points, Pedro Acosta, which therefore avoided ‘zero’ despite the frightening final fall. The Spaniard, however, had to ‘settle’ for eighth place, thus giving other points to the Italian Foggia, now 30 points behind three races from the end of the championship.