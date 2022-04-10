Jaume Masia of grit in Texas. The Spaniard of Ktm Ajo wins in the Moto3 in Austin after a race of great temperament and sprint. His success matures on the last lap, the one in which he repels the attacks of Andrea Migno, who in trying to snatch the victory in the final corners loses the place of honor in favor of Dennis Foggia, second and new leader of the world championship, and closes third. For the two Italians a race of substance: the tricolor hat-trick in the three classes was missing in the GP of the Americas, but our flag remains waving high. Fourth place for Ayumu Sasaki, then Deniz Oncu and Xavier Artigas.

In the world championship, Sergio Garcia’s crash shuffles the cards bringing, as mentioned, Foggia in the lead: the Roman of Honda Leopard now has 74 points, against Garcia’s 58, Migno’s 41 and Izan Guevara’s 37, seventh at the finish.

the race

In the race Andrea Migno starts well from pole, is passed by Oncu and Moreira who fight each other with risky fairings and gradually rise in many, including the perky Artigas and Sasaki. On lap 6 Sergio Garcia falls, in contact with Holgado, who is also out, and shortly afterwards the battle starts in the lead. Masia has a great pace and takes the lead, but Foggia and Migno are in the group of the top seven who are playing for success. In about 1 second there are in fact Masia, Migno, Sasaki, Foggia, Artigas, Oncu and Moreira in a train where everyone is looking for the trails and the right passage to pass. Hard but fair fight, Sasaki passes two in one fell swoop and reaches the final lap with Migno ahead of Masia and Foggia. Last round from palpitations: Masia passes splendidly in braking, Migno tries the reply but goes wide and must give up second place to Foggia. Two Italians to accompany the winner Spaniard to the podium, but they were not supporting characters.