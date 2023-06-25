Moto3 Assen, order of arrival of the race

Moto3 Assen, the report of the race

Spectacle, comebacks and breathtaking duels: all the classic ingredients of Moto3 are present at Assen, where a very open race was staged right up to the final chicane. Vince Jaume Masia in a ten-man finish: the Spaniard makes an important leap in the final two laps but risks being mocked by Ayumu Sasaki in the final corners, before overtaking the Japanese again near the finish line.

According to the Husqvarna rider, who precedes Deniz Öncü in the sprint. For Masiá and Sasaki these are very important points, also because Daniel Holgado crashes on the first lap and allows rivals to shorten the standings.

Great protagonist of the race Stefano Nepa, who commands the dances for the entire central part, imposing a great rhythm. However, with four laps to go, the Abruzzese got the worst of a race dynamic triggered by an overtaking inside Masiá that brought him into contact with the usual David Munoz, with which the tense stories will continue throughout the summer. Nepa finished in tenth place despite a great bike, as evidenced by the fourth place of Ivan Ortolá (started 20th and who had to serve long lap penalty).

It’s a shame also for Romano Fenati, in his best race of 2023: the 1996 class is in the leading group and the podium is being fought with Masiá and Sasaki, when he is thrown off the track by the usual Muñoz. The Snipers team rider closes in eighth place.

Moto3, the standings after Assen

Next appointment

The Moto3 guys, like the entire World Championship, go on vacation for five weeks. The engines will rekindle on August 4 with free practice for the British Grand Prix, which will be held at the Silverstone track. Holgado will have to defend himself in Great Britain from the attacks of Masiá and Sasaki, who have respectively moved to 16 and 21 points from the leader in the standings and are now becoming even more dangerous in terms of the title.