Moto3 – GP Argentina: order of arrival (the first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 35:18.099 2 Diogo Moreira KTM +4.571 3 Andrea Migno KTM +4.699 4 Daniel Holgado KTM +8.814 5 Scott Odgen Honda +11.512 6 Stefano Nepa KTM +11,865 7 Kaito Toba Honda +12.159 8 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +12.467 9 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +12,884 10 David Salvador KTM +12,884 11 Syarifuddin Azman KTM +14.033 12 Matthew Bertelli Honda +20.736 13 Romano Fenati Honda +26.304 14 David Alonso GasGas +27.524 15 Joshua Whatley Honda +37.275

The record

Never take anything for granted, especially in a category like Moto3: the most obvious example was the outcome of the Argentine Grand Prixplayed under conditions of wet track but above all characterized by a series of sensational falls in the top areas of the standings. At first the race seemed to reward poleman Ayumu Sasaki, engaged in a fight for the leadership with Moreira and Deniz Oncu, the latter crashing during the 3rd lap just as he occupied the first position.

As the rounds go by, Tatsuki Suzuki he then established himself in the lead of the race, launching a breakaway to victory that was never closed by any of his pursuers. This is also for the falls of other main protagonists such as Sasaki and Masiaboth fighting for the second position with the real surprise of the day: David Almansa. Called up to replace the injured Joel Kalso, last year’s wildcard in the Valencia GP managed to recover from 25th position on the starting grid to the podium area, with the dream of a top-3 finish vanishing right on Handsome.

Following the other falls of Munoz and Artigas, also engaged in a close battle for the podium, Almansa lost control of his bike on the last lap, in this case following a contact with Odgen (currently under investment for irresponsible riding). The episodes thus favored another comeback like that of Riccardo Rossi, but he too was the protagonist of a crash a few km from the finish line. In this way, while Suzuki flew undisturbed towards victory, the second position ended up in the hands of the Brazilian Diogo Moreirawith the Tricolor consoled by the third square of Andrea Migno.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 38 2 Diogo Moreira KTM 36 3 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 27 4 David Munoz KTM 20 5 Stefano Nepa KTM 19 6 Andrea Migno KTM 16 7 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 16 8 Kaito Toba Honda 14 9 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM 13 10 Jaume Masia Honda 11 11 Scott Odgen Honda 11 12 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 10 13 David Salvador KTM 9 14 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 7 15 Joel Kelso CFMoto 7 16 Deniz Oncü KTM 6 17 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 18 Matthew Bertelli Honda 4 19 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 4 20 Romano Fenati Honda 3 21 David Alonso GasGas 2 22 Joshua Whatley Honda 1 23 Riccardo Rossi Honda 1 24 David Almansa CFMoto 0 25 Taiyo Furusato Honda 0 26 Mario Aji Honda 0 27 Ivan Ortola KTM 0 28 Philip Farioli KTM 0 29 Ana Carrasco KTM 0

Next appointment

With these incredible results, Moto3 will be back on track in two weeks time once again in the Americas, but this time to contest the Grand Prix of the Americas, on the Texan circuit of Austin. An appointment to which Daniel Holgadodespite today’s colorless performance, he will once again lead the world standings, just two points ahead of the Brazilian Diogo Moreira.