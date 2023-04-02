Moto3 – GP Argentina: order of arrival (the first 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|35:18.099
|2
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|+4.571
|3
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|+4.699
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|+8.814
|5
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|+11.512
|6
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|+11,865
|7
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|+12.159
|8
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|+12.467
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|+12,884
|10
|David Salvador
|KTM
|+12,884
|11
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|+14.033
|12
|Matthew Bertelli
|Honda
|+20.736
|13
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|+26.304
|14
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|+27.524
|15
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|+37.275
The record
Never take anything for granted, especially in a category like Moto3: the most obvious example was the outcome of the Argentine Grand Prixplayed under conditions of wet track but above all characterized by a series of sensational falls in the top areas of the standings. At first the race seemed to reward poleman Ayumu Sasaki, engaged in a fight for the leadership with Moreira and Deniz Oncu, the latter crashing during the 3rd lap just as he occupied the first position.
As the rounds go by, Tatsuki Suzuki he then established himself in the lead of the race, launching a breakaway to victory that was never closed by any of his pursuers. This is also for the falls of other main protagonists such as Sasaki and Masiaboth fighting for the second position with the real surprise of the day: David Almansa. Called up to replace the injured Joel Kalso, last year’s wildcard in the Valencia GP managed to recover from 25th position on the starting grid to the podium area, with the dream of a top-3 finish vanishing right on Handsome.
Following the other falls of Munoz and Artigas, also engaged in a close battle for the podium, Almansa lost control of his bike on the last lap, in this case following a contact with Odgen (currently under investment for irresponsible riding). The episodes thus favored another comeback like that of Riccardo Rossi, but he too was the protagonist of a crash a few km from the finish line. In this way, while Suzuki flew undisturbed towards victory, the second position ended up in the hands of the Brazilian Diogo Moreirawith the Tricolor consoled by the third square of Andrea Migno.
League standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|38
|2
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|36
|3
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|27
|4
|David Munoz
|KTM
|20
|5
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|19
|6
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|16
|7
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|16
|8
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|14
|9
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|13
|10
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|11
|11
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|11
|12
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|10
|13
|David Salvador
|KTM
|9
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|7
|15
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|7
|16
|Deniz Oncü
|KTM
|6
|17
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|18
|Matthew Bertelli
|Honda
|4
|19
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|4
|20
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|3
|21
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|2
|22
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|1
|23
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|1
|24
|David Almansa
|CFMoto
|0
|25
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|0
|26
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|0
|27
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|0
|28
|Philip Farioli
|KTM
|0
|29
|Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|0
Next appointment
With these incredible results, Moto3 will be back on track in two weeks time once again in the Americas, but this time to contest the Grand Prix of the Americas, on the Texan circuit of Austin. An appointment to which Daniel Holgadodespite today’s colorless performance, he will once again lead the world standings, just two points ahead of the Brazilian Diogo Moreira.
