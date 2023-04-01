Moto3 / GP Argentina 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 1:48.359 2 Deniz Oncü KTM +0.603 3 Diogo Moreira KTM +0.675 4 Ivan Ortola KTM +0.775 5 Jaume Masia Honda +0.805 6 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda +0.878 7 David Alonso GasGas +0.915 8 Scott Odgen Honda +1.006 9 Andrea Migno KTM +1.103 10 Daniel Holgado KTM +1.126 11 Kaito Toba Honda +1.134 12 Matthew Bertelli Honda +1.139 13 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +1.227 14 Stefano Nepa KTM +1.239 15 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +1.365 16 David Munoz KTM +1.486 17 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +1.489 18 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +1.803

Sasaki again

After the pole position achieved a week ago at the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Argentine Grand Prix qualifying they reward Ayumu Sasaki once again. There were no rivals for the 22-year-old from Husqvanra, already author of the best time in the first two free practice sessions and almost author of the new track record after crossing the finish line in 1:48,539. Positive performance also for Deniz Oncu and Diogo Moreira, both front row but six tenths behind the Japanese. Bad, however, the Italian pilots.

Q1, Italian disaster

As happened in the final stages of MotoGP qualifying, also in Moto3 the riders take to the track with the slick tires, thanks to the progressive drying of the track and the total absence of rain, despite the overcast sky. In terms of results, there are no big surprises, with Ortola who achieves the best time in 1:50.034 passing in Q2 together with Oncu, Rueda and Yamanaka. A session that therefore does not smile at all to the Italian riders, starting with Riccardo Rossi. Indeed, the Genoese of the SIC58 team remains excluding from the top-4 for just under two tenths, finishing the qualifications prematurely together with Farioli and Fenatirespectively in seventh and tenth position in Q1.

Q2

Six minutes from the end of practice Rueda crashes, who manages to get back on track in view of the last attempt timed for a few seconds. In the battle for pole position Ayumu Sasaki emerges once again, who after last week’s best time in Portimao is back in front of everyone again, stopping the clock at 1:48.539. also touching the track record. Oncu and Moreira complete the front row, with the two riders six tenths behind the Japanese. The Italians are still bad, with Andrea Migno only 9th ahead of Bertelle and Nepa, respectively 12th and 14th.

Next appointment

Unlike MotoGP, the Moto3 format does not include the Sprint race, with the preparatory category which will therefore return to the track at Termas de Rio Hondo tomorrow in the Italian afternoon. Specifically, the young talents will compete in the Argentine Grand Prix at 4:00 pm, with the second round of the world championship which will be broadcast live by Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208). This evening, at 20:00, the aforementioned Sprint of the premier class will take place, also live free-to-air on TV8.