The Argentine force’s tour on Saturday in Moto3 ended with qualifying, which once again saw a Spanish rider prevail, as had already happened in both Qatar and Indonesia. This time it was Sergio García to print the best time of Q2, earning a start at the post which, in any case, in the lightest class, is certainly no guarantee of victory. The pilot of the Aspar team preceded by 171 thousandths Ayumu Sasaki – under Max Biaggi’s team and who will have to serve a long lap penalty tomorrow – and just under two tenths of his own boxmate, Izan Guevarawho had started in front of everyone in the first race of the season.

However, smiles arrive for Italy thanks to the excellent fourth position of Riccardo Rossi, good at bringing Paolo Simoncelli’s team to the second row. Rossi had also kindly angered his boss in Q1, when he had risked a lot by choosing to exit only at the last moment to make the lap necessary to overcome the cut. He is definitely less smiling Dennis Foggia. The championship leader was unable to respond to the performances of his two main rivals in the standings – Garcia and Guevara – only setting the 11th fastest time. Therefore, his race promises to be all uphill. A little better went to Andrea Migno, eighth tomorrow at the start.