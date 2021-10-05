Last Sunday, in Austin, Moto3 risked experiencing yet another tragedy of a season that is an understatement to define fatal for the world of two wheels. Three young riders have already died this year between Moto3, Talent Cup and SSP 300. On the US track there was a serious risk of increasing this terrible count with the frightening accident which involved Andrea Migno, Pedro Acosta and Jeremy Alcoba. The 19-year-old Spaniard from the Gresini team was the first ‘victim’ – fortunately only in sports – of the crash. His fall was in fact the first step in the chain which then involved the other riders who were on the way.

The crash of Alcoba, which occurred at over 200 km / h in full straight was caused by reckless move by Deniz Oncu, who after passing the opponent inexplicably squeezed and touched him, causing him to fall. Interviewed by the Spanish site AS, Alcoba told his version of events, still showing shock at the behavior of the Turk. “Instead of passing me calmly in the wake, because he was faster, he overtook me and as he did so he came towards me with the bike leaning. Not only did he pass me and hold me, he also almost touched me with his knee, so to speak. It is impossible to imagine what he did “.

The Tortosa native did not deny the terror experienced in those moments: “My fear was not of falling at high speed – has explained – because we are well protected, but I was afraid for all the people who came behind me. As I rolled I tried to look back to see them coming, because it was quite a sticking point. I got it on myself. With everything that’s been going on lately, I’ve been scared to death “ concluded the Spaniard.