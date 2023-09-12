The new faces of the KTM Ajo team

A few days after the conclusion of the San Marino GP, the Moto2 starts the first edition of the Indian Grand Prix with something new regarding the driver market for next season: the news is all focused on the team Red Bull KTM Ajo, That from 2024 will be able to count on two new standard bearers. While Celestino Vietti will move from the Fantic Racing team to the Finnish manufacturer, while still remaining in the cadet category of the premier class of the MotoGP, Deniz Öncü instead he will make the leap in quality from Moto3, thus becoming the new teammate of the Piedmontese talent.

The careers of the two drivers

The official announcement came directly from KTM’s social pages and official website, with Aki Ajo’s team currently in the running for its third consecutive world title with Pedro Acosta (destined for MotoGP) after the previous successes of Remy Gardner and Augusto Fernandez . For the 21-year-old Vietti it will be about the fourth season in Moto2with four victories under his belt in the intermediate category and with entry into the KTM GP Academy program which, according to forecasts, should take him to MotoGP in 2025, still riding a KTM. Öncü, present in KTM since 2019, also in Moto3, achieved his first victories in the category only this year, and is fully in the running for the world title as confirmed by the 17 points behind leader Daniel Holgado. Vietti and Öncü, therefore, will replace the current Spanish pairing of the Ajo team represented by the aforementioned Acosta and Albert Arenas.

BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 Moto2™ refresh for @RedBull_KTM_Ajo as Deniz Öncü takes his next steps with the KTM GP Academy and Celestino Vietti joins the program. 🔥#KTM #ReadyToRace #Moto2 pic.twitter.com/BoF2NnVz9I — Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (@KTM_Racing) September 12, 2023

The first comments

With the contracts already signed by both drivers, the two new team bearers thus expressed their first feelings in view of next year, starting with Vietti: “I am super excited – he has declared – it’s a great opportunity for me so I’m very happy with the news. I have to say thanks to KTM and Aki Ajo for believing in me. Furthermore, thanks to VR46 Riders Academy Management, because without them none of this would be possible. We still have a long way to go before the end of this season, so I have to finish this one in the best possible way with my current team. They have helped me achieve many great results this year. It will also allow me to have the confidence to start the new season well. Thank you very much and see you in 2024″. The desire to close 2023 in the best possible way was also underlined by the young Turkish rider, who in the meantime is approaching the highest levels of the MotoGP: “I am very happy to move to Moto2 with Red Bull KTM Ajo – he has declared – the main focus of this season is improve in Moto3 and obtain good results to fight for the title. We are doing really well together and have won in Germany and Austria so far. I just want to thank Aki, KTM and Red Bull for their trust in me and for this opportunity. Thanks also to my manager, Kenan Sofuoğlu, for always supporting me.”

The welcome of Ajo

Comments which, finally, also came from Team Principal Aki Ajo on his new line-up and the results achieved by his team so far: “The last few years in Moto2 have been very positive for us and obviously we have enjoyed working with all these different riders. This year with Pedro and Albert was very intense and fun; both have improved a lot, we have achieved many podiums and are even first in the standings. Next year we have a new lineup: Deniz Öncü and Celestino Vietti. I have to say we are thrilled to have a great mix of experience in this class and young talents with Deniz, who we already know. I think this kind of combination is a really good chance for us to have a lot of success in Moto2 next year. Celestino has demonstrated in recent seasons that he is one of the best riders in the category. Of course we are very happy to have him in our team together with Deniz, who is one of the fastest riders in Moto3. The combination will be fantastic and we are excited about it“.