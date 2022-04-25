Celestino Vietti crosses the finish line of the Portuguese Grand Prix – reduced to just seven laps after the group crash that led to the red flag immediately after the first start – at second place and conquers the fourth podium of the 2022 season, consolidating his provisional leadership in the general. Bad fall instead for Niccolò Antonelli who suffered a blow to his side.

Starting from the 13th position of the grid at the first start and in the eleventh at the moment of the accident that involved eight riders due to the rain that suddenly started falling in the area of ​​the Algarve circuit, Celestino is immediately among the protagonists. Third at the second start, he picked up the pace of the riders fighting for the podium and in the last lap he took second place. With the points obtained, he confirms the first position in the general classification, climbing to an altitude of 90 (34 points ahead of Ogura, ed).

“An unexpected result after a difficult qualifying – he has declared Vietti – In the dry I struggled and was only expecting points for the race. The podium was a surprise: in race 1 I was lucky not to get involved in the crash, while in Race-2 we knew we could do well but we didn’t have to take too many risks. I tried it on the last lap and it went well. The Team did a great job, they managed the tension and the particular situation that arose in the best possible way. This podium and these points are crucial for the championship ”.

Complicated Sunday for Niccolò instead Antonelli, crashed during the third lap of the restart when he was in the points area in 12th place (17th at the second start, ed). A violent accident and a bad blow to the left side that forced him to a more in-depth medical check-up at the Portimão Hospital to rule out further consequences.

“A real shame about the crash, because after the second start I had a good pace and I was in the points when I crashed – Antonelli said – I took a bad blow to the side, I hope nothing serious, but in the hospital I will do all the necessary investigations to rule out complications “.