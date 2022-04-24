The Portimao circuit proved to be very treacherous this weekend for the world championship, which found itself facing sometimes prohibitive weather conditions. Moto2, which took to the track after MotoGP for the race, paid the price. The final event of the weekend took place under a rain that not only made it difficult for the grid, but made it impossible to stay on track: in fact, at Turn 2 there was a multiple crash in the early stages of the race which involved well 10 pilots.

The Race Direction was forced to display the red flag and stop the race for safety reasons. One of the 10 bikes in the gravel also caught fire, making the situation even more complicated. No rider has suffered consequences in the crashes, but certainly the face of the world championship changes, because most of them are fighting for the title. Let’s talk about Aron Canet, Tony Arbolino, Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Cameron Beaubier, Augusto Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Somkiat Chantra, Albert Arenas, Maros Ramirez, Zonta Van Den Goorbergh, Pedro Acosta and Simone Corsi.