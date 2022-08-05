The return from the summer break brings with it expectations and great news. On the eve of the bikes’ descent on the track, Triumph announced yesterday that work on engine development continues. The manufacturer that supplies engines for the Moto2 class held a press conference at Silverstone together with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in which the type of improvement work that is being done to raise the level was explained.

Specifically, the Triumph engine for the intermediate class arrived with the aim of reducing the gap from MotoGP in terms of performance and riding style. In this way, Moto2 is becoming more and more preparatory to the premier class of the world championship and helps the riders to better adapt to the category jump. When introduced in early 2019, the 765cc engine was already a very powerful package that allowed riders to work on engine, electronics and tire optimization.

Development has never stopped since 2019 and, on the occasion of the British Grand Prix, Triumph announced the 765cc three-cylinder engine, which will improve the RPM, power and performance of Moto2. In particular, development work focused on pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft to cope with the increased piston pressure of 90 BAR (from 85 BAR). In addition, the latest developments further improve the engine’s high range, increasing the compression ratio with a new cylinder head, longer valves to increase lift along with a new camshaft profile and revised valve springs.

In these four seasons, Triumph has stood out for the reliability of the engines, which have also proved to be powerful and very fast. Moto2 in fact exceeded the top speed of 300 km / h. From 2019, moreover, 68 have been the record laps signed by Triumph engines, with which 20 different drivers have won.

Steve Sargent, Triumph CPO, Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Managing Director Photo by: Dorna

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer, says: “We are incredibly proud of the way our 765cc three-cylinder engine has redefined the Moto2 category, making it faster, more competitive and with better sound. Having achieved so many. lap record and a top speed equivalent to more than 100 km / h per cylinder is a source of great satisfaction for us since Triumph started fueling the class starting from the 2019 season. When there is such a radical change in a category , all embark on a learning path: the riders and teams to tune into the characteristics of the three-cylinder and optimize the overall package of engine, electronics and tires, and we as Triumph in terms of performance potential and reliability. 1 million competitive kilometers with the 765cc Moto2 engine currently in production and this gives us tremendous confidence when we make the pr nth step to give the riders something everyone wants: more laps and more power. We can’t wait to see more lap records drop as times get faster, and to see how the increased power gives riders more freedom to create overtaking opportunities and are excited to start the next chapter of Moto2 powered by. Triumph “.

Carlos Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “Since the beginning of the Triumph era in Moto2, we have been very satisfied with the performance and reliability of the Triumph 765cc three-cylinder and the lap records speak for themselves. It is important that Moto2 both a full-fledged spectacle and an important platform to develop the next generation of MotoGP riders. We are delighted with the work Triumph has done in powering Moto2 ™ and the way it is constantly evaluating and improving. “