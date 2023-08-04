Triumph Motorcycles have signed a new contract to continue as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2 World Championship for a further five seasons, from 2025 to 2029. Triumph will thus achieve the milestone of having powered Moto2 teams for a decade , allowing riders and teams to thrive and grow using its 765 Triple engine.

To build on the success achieved so far and further improve the engine’s performance and capabilities, Triumph will also be developing an all-new racing gearbox, which will debut in the 2025 season. Some improvements are already underway, with the engineering team testing parts after being used in this year’s Moto2 rounds, in order to make improvements to the gearbox selection for the 2024 season.

Steve Sargent, Triumph Motorcycles Chief Product Officer, said: “Moto2 continues to be an excellent platform to showcase the performance and capabilities of our 765 triple cylinder engines, fueling demand for our new Street Triple 765 range. Over the past five years, we have used the competition engine program to make improvements to the 765 engine and to draw insights and lessons learned which we have used to further develop and evolve the Street Triple 765 range. of reliability and class-leading performance has grown and, in turn, has propelled our global sales.”

“Just as the Moto2 teams make every lap count, our engineers have used every opportunity to improve every dimension of engine performance, from speed, to horsepower and torque, to revs, cylinder pressure and compression ratio. This it has allowed us to get improvements on track every season, resulting in shorter race times, better top speeds and lap times, more winners and more closely contested races,” he added.

“The new racing gearbox will make a big difference in the results riders can achieve on track in Moto2 and, ahead of time, our engineering team is already testing and developing improvements in gear selection, testing parts after use in round of Moto2 this year”, he concluded.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officier of Dorna Sports, said he was also very satisfied: “Our first five years of collaboration with Triumph are proving to be a real success, with great races, riders setting new records in Moto2 and a “impressive reliability right from the start. We wanted this partnership to help define the transition between Moto3 and the MotoGP class, and I believe Triumph has achieved just that. We are delighted with how the partnership is evolving, with further innovations and developments yet to be realised, and we look forward to another five exciting years together.”