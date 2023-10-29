Moto2 – Thai GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro 35:20.880 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex +3,481 3 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +9,794 4 Tony Arbolino Kalex +12,923 5 Ai Ogura Kalex +14.451 6 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +14.816 7 Albert Arenas Kalex +15.030 8 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro +18,360 9 Izan Guevara Kalex +19,798 10 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +20,564 11 Aron Canet Kalex +20,962 12 Dennis Foggia Kalex +24,198 13 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +25,593 14 Sam Lowes Kalex +26,526 15 Darryn Binder Kalex +33,565

Race report

Pedro Acosta confirms his form by finishing on the podium behind an exceptional rider Fermin Aldeguer, his second success of the season, but the positive result of the world championship leader still does not allow him to enjoy the world championship victory with four races to spare. In fact, it was the Iberian driver’s plans that were ruined Tony Arbolinothan with his 4th place final still keeps the hopes of a championship comebackwith 63 points which divide the two protagonists of this world championship in the standings. In the race, at least in the first two positions, there was no story: Aldeguer in fact defended the pole position won yesterday in the best possible way, maintaining the lead of the standings from the first to the 22nd lap, i.e. the last of the Grand Prix of Thailand. Ramirez, however, did very well, able to recover up to third place after an excellent start on the grid. Different story for Canet, penalized for Jump Start, but above all for Arenas, relegated from the front row to 11th place within the first laps. Initially, not even Arbolino seemed to be in a state of grace, even slipping to the edge of the top-10. For it ‘Shark’ However, the climb began from the 5th lap, initially due to a contact between Dixon and Vietti, with the Englishman completely making a mistake when entering the corner, hitting the bike of the Piedmontese rider, who fell shortly after due to his mistake. In the same round as the home idol Chantra earned the podium spot passing Ramirez, Arbolino continued his climb up to fourth position passing, from the 10th to the 13th lap, Lopez, Arenas and Ramirez.

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 300.5 2 Tony Arbolino Kalex 237.5 3 Jake Dixon Kalex 172 4 Aron Canet Kalex 159 5 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 143.5 6 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro 137 7 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro 127 8 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 122.5 9 Filip Salac Kalex 108 10 Ai Ogura Kalex 106.6 11 Celestino Vietti Kalex 106 12 Sergio Garcia Kalex 84 13 Sam Lowes Kalex 82 14 Joe Roberts Kalex 72.5 15 Albert Arenas Kalex 72 16 Barry Baltus Kalex 48 17 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 42.5 18 Marcos Ramirez Kalex 33 19 Darryn Binder Kalex 32 20 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 30 21 Dennis Foggia Kalex 27 22 Izan Guevara Kalex 20 23 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex 17 24 Lukas Tulovic Kalex 12 25 Mattia Pasini Kalex 11 26 Taiga Hada Boscoscuro 4.5 27 Rory Skinner Kalex 2 28 Sean Kelly Forward 1 See also Hours in the wind tunnel and CFD: the 2023 table | FormulaPassion.it

Next appointment

With this result, Acosta cannot therefore enjoy the first match point for the title, even if the next opportunity will arise again after the MotoGP break. From November 10th to 12thon-track activity will once again resume in Asia, this time on the Sepang track for the Malaysian Grand Prix. This event will also kick off another consecutive trio of weekends, with stops in Qatar and Valencia, where the 2023 season will definitively end.