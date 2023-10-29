Moto2 – Thai GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|35:20.880
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|+3,481
|3
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|+9,794
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|+12,923
|5
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|+14.451
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|+14.816
|7
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|+15.030
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|+18,360
|9
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|+19,798
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|+20,564
|11
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|+20,962
|12
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|+24,198
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|+25,593
|14
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|+26,526
|15
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|+33,565
Race report
Pedro Acosta confirms his form by finishing on the podium behind an exceptional rider Fermin Aldeguer, his second success of the season, but the positive result of the world championship leader still does not allow him to enjoy the world championship victory with four races to spare. In fact, it was the Iberian driver’s plans that were ruined Tony Arbolinothan with his 4th place final still keeps the hopes of a championship comebackwith 63 points which divide the two protagonists of this world championship in the standings. In the race, at least in the first two positions, there was no story: Aldeguer in fact defended the pole position won yesterday in the best possible way, maintaining the lead of the standings from the first to the 22nd lap, i.e. the last of the Grand Prix of Thailand. Ramirez, however, did very well, able to recover up to third place after an excellent start on the grid. Different story for Canet, penalized for Jump Start, but above all for Arenas, relegated from the front row to 11th place within the first laps. Initially, not even Arbolino seemed to be in a state of grace, even slipping to the edge of the top-10. For it ‘Shark’ However, the climb began from the 5th lap, initially due to a contact between Dixon and Vietti, with the Englishman completely making a mistake when entering the corner, hitting the bike of the Piedmontese rider, who fell shortly after due to his mistake. In the same round as the home idol Chantra earned the podium spot passing Ramirez, Arbolino continued his climb up to fourth position passing, from the 10th to the 13th lap, Lopez, Arenas and Ramirez.
🏁 #Moto2 RACE 🏁
FLAWLESS @Aldeguer54 WINS!! 🔥#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/eNJyrkaxaq
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|300.5
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|237.5
|3
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|172
|4
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|159
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|143.5
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|137
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|127
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|122.5
|9
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|108
|10
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|106.6
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|106
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|Kalex
|84
|13
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|82
|14
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|72.5
|15
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|72
|16
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|48
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|42.5
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|33
|19
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|32
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|30
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|27
|22
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|20
|23
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|17
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|12
|25
|Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|11
|26
|Taiga Hada
|Boscoscuro
|4.5
|27
|Rory Skinner
|Kalex
|2
|28
|Sean Kelly
|Forward
|1
Next appointment
With this result, Acosta cannot therefore enjoy the first match point for the title, even if the next opportunity will arise again after the MotoGP break. From November 10th to 12thon-track activity will once again resume in Asia, this time on the Sepang track for the Malaysian Grand Prix. This event will also kick off another consecutive trio of weekends, with stops in Qatar and Valencia, where the 2023 season will definitively end.
