After Gabriel Rodrigo decided to have surgery on his right shoulder, closing his 2022 season early in the hope of fully recovering from his injury in view of his return to the saddle, Team Pertamina Mandalika SAG was forced to run for cover.

The team has announced that Taiga Hada will take his place on the Kalex for the rest of the Moto2 season, starting with next Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, where curiously he had already raced as a wild card last year. for the colors of the same team.

“I am very happy to be able to participate in the second part of the World Championship” said the 23-year-old Japanese, who last year in Austria closed the Grand Prix in 21st place. “I am grateful to PUP and TN45 for allowing me to participate in the GP. I will give my best for the rest of the season.”

“We have received many offers to replace Gabriel Rodrigo, but we decided to give Taiga the opportunity, because he already made a wild card with us last year and we were very satisfied with his professionalism and his talent,” he added. Edu Perales.

“As always, we will give Taiga all our support and take this opportunity to wish Gabri a speedy recovery,” he concluded.