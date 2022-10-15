There was no lack of excitement in qualifying for the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix, closed once again with the signature on the new track record. Exactly as happened in Moto3 and MotoGP, respectively with Sasaki and Martin, this time the primacy corresponds to the name of the Spaniard Fermin Aldeguerwhich established the pole position with the time of 1: 32.233. An all-Spanish front row, with the 2nd place for Augusto Fernandez and the 3rd by Alonso Lopezeven if the role of ‘deputy’ of the world leader is not yet fully official.

The 25 year old is indeed under investigation for what happened in Q2 with the compatriot Manuel Gonzalez, who risked suffering a contact when cornering due to a too aggressive entry by Fernandez. A decision that could have more or less positive consequences also for the fight for the title, thanks to the disappointing performance of Ai Oguraspaced a point and a half in the general classification from Madrid but only 13 ° in this qualification. A session moreover interrupted with 36 seconds from the end due to the invasion of the track by two geesefortunately without risks for the riders as opposed to what happened yesterday with Aleix Espargarò, very close to a collision with a kangaroo.

Moto2 / GP Australia 2022: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood 1: 32.233 2 Augusto Fernandez Kalex +0.073 3 Alonso Lopez Darkwood +0.310 4 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.488 5 Aron Canet Kalex +0.604 6 Celestino Vietti Kalex +0.625 7 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.625 8 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.639 9 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +0.713 10 Filip Salac Kalex +0.737 11 Cameron Beaubier Kalex +0.737 12 Sam Lowes Kalex +0.807 13 Ai Ogura Kalex +0.834 14 Jake Dixon Kalex +1.008 15 Joe Roberts Kalex +1,051 16 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +1,066 17 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +1,095 18 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex +1.919