Resolution of the relationship between the Venetian manufacturer and the driver from Ascoli entrusted to a meager press release: “Speed Up announces the termination of the contract with the driver Romano Fenati”. At the base of the decision the poor performance
The news, which had leaked in the Jerez paddock, was confirmed and official: the Moto2 Speed Up interrupts its relationship with the rider Romano Fenati with immediate effect. A few words, sparse and essential to announce the divorce: “The SpeedUp Team announces the closing of the contract with the pilot Romano Fenati”. No other formalities, nor customary thanks, to highlight an ill-concealed tension of relations between the parties, linked to the lack of results obtained.
Fenati scored 7 points in this world championship, with 10th place in the Portuguese GP as the best result: too little to keep his place, also given the explicit complaints of the head of the Venetian team, Lucio Boscoscuro. Fenati’s experience with the Speed Up therefore ends with the fall of the Spanish GP: Alonso Lopez is arriving in his place, who has already raced in the Cev with the Vicenza team.
