The news, which had leaked in the Jerez paddock, was confirmed and official: the Moto2 Speed ​​Up interrupts its relationship with the rider Romano Fenati with immediate effect. A few words, sparse and essential to announce the divorce: “The SpeedUp Team announces the closing of the contract with the pilot Romano Fenati”. No other formalities, nor customary thanks, to highlight an ill-concealed tension of relations between the parties, linked to the lack of results obtained.

Fenati scored 7 points in this world championship, with 10th place in the Portuguese GP as the best result: too little to keep his place, also given the explicit complaints of the head of the Venetian team, Lucio Boscoscuro. Fenati’s experience with the Speed ​​Up therefore ends with the fall of the Spanish GP: Alonso Lopez is arriving in his place, who has already raced in the Cev with the Vicenza team.