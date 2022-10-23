The Moto2 championship almost seems not to want to know its winner: after the developments of the race in Australia, at the end of which Ai Ogura had taken the lead of the overall standings on Augusto Fernandez despite having played a subdued test, now it is the Japanese of Team Asia who pays a very high bill on the Sepang circuit. In full battle with Tony Arbolino for the conquest of the Malaysian GP, ​​number 79 is sensationally crashed during the last lapthus losing a great opportunity to be able to stretch almost decisively on the Spanish rival.

Now, on the contrary, Fernandez himself has taken advantage of his opponent’s misstep, finding himself again leader of the standings. 4th on arrivalthe Spaniard now leads with a advantage of 9.5 points on Ogura, and with the proclamation of the new champion which will inevitably happen a Valencia, where the last race of the calendar will take place. Except for the direct challenge between the two title contenders, the Malaysian GP ended with the great performance of the Italian Tony Arbolino, winner of the test after a nice duel with the aforementioned Ogura. For the Milanese this is the third success of the season, obtained in front of Alonso Lopez and Jake Dixon, which thus complete the Sepang podium. Evil, once again, another ‘blue’ like Celestino Vietti, also out in Malaysia and in full crisis of results.

Moto2 – Malaysian GP: order of arrival (top 15)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Tony Arbolino Kalex 38: 25.233 2 Alonso Lopez Kalex +11.411 3 Jake Dixon Darkwood +11,802 4 Augusto Fernandez Kalex +13.206 5 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +14.770 6 Marcel Schrotter Kalex +17.166 7 Cameron Beaubier Kalex +20.222 8 Aron Canet Kalex +24.279 9 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +24.407 10 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +24.482 11 Filip Salac Kalex +30.636 12 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex +33.595 13 Albert Arenas Kalex +34.448 14 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +34.927 15 Taiga Hada Kalex +43.575