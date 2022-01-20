On Monday 3 January, the team VR46 has formalized the new commercial agreement with the main sponsor Mooney, which will also involve the project dedicated to Moto2. In this specific category, Valentino Rossi’s team is preparing for the next season with two young Italian riders who respond to the name of Niccolò Antonelli and Celestino Vietti, the latter returning from his first experience in the intermediate class last season. The Piedmontese, winner of two Moto3 races in 2020, did not shine on his debut in Moto2, however, as evidenced by his 12th place in the overall standings. However, despite the difficulties encountered, the rider from Ciriè still ended the season with three excellent races, where he took 4th place – his best result – in the home round at Misano and in the last race scheduled in Valencia.

Moreover, the first to want to defend and emphasize the qualities of the 2001 class was precisely Valentino Rossi. The 42-year-old, who hung up his helmet at the end of the last world championship (as regards the two wheels), expressed his thoughts on Vietti close to the green light on the 2022 season: “According to me, he is a very fast and very talented driver – underlined the Doctor in an interview reported by the German site speedweek.com – even if the change of class gave him more problems than I expected. After all, he was one of the best riders in Moto3. At the beginning he had a lot of difficulties, but in the end of the season he redeemed himself, as if he had learned to control Moto2. It took him a while, but now it is very strong. Therefore – he concluded – I think he can fight for the victories next season, and we hope so. He has great talent, and it shows when we train together. His character is sometimes a bit complex, but in terms of talent and speed he is certainly valid ”.