The Spanish ‘shark’ wins

Shark or tiburon? At least in Qualifying, in Moto2 he has won for now Pedro Acostawho despite not so brilliant precedents in the wet today at Silverstone was the fastest, taking pole position ahead of his compatriot Fermin Aldeguer and the surprise of the day, Zonta Van den Goorbergh, son of Jurgen’s father, who is passed from Q1 bringing the bike prepared by RW Racing to the front row.

Tony Arbolino he had to settle for the second row with the fourth overall performance. The Marc VDS driver botched a lot in Q2 making mistakes in three out of five laps, thus failing to score a front row placement. The Italian driver’s last scare came from a loss of grip at the rear at Luffield when he took the gas in hand.

In any case, having passed from Q1 on Saturday, Arbolino remains positive, tomorrow in the race he will try to defend his eight points ahead ranked over Pedro Acosta.

Not even a small injury or wet conditions could stop @37_pedroacosta today!🦈 He takes a dream pole position at Silverstone ahead of @Aldeguer54 and Zonta van der Goorbergh✌️@TonyArbolino manages to salvage a final P4! 👍#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Auynwo2bN9 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 5, 2023

Burning disappointment for the idol of the house Jake Dixon, winner in Assen before the summer break. The GasGas driver ended up on the ground while he was recording excellent lap times. They completed the second row Alonso Lopez and Aron Canet, third row for Sergio Garcia, Barry Baltus and Sam Lowes. In the fourth row Joe Roberts, Jake Dixon and Filip Salac, in fifth Celestino Vietti, Darryn Binder and Somkiat Chantra. The race will start tomorrow at 15:30 Italian time after the MotoGP.