Moto2 – Qatar GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro 35:32.117 2 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +2,643 3 Aron Canet Kalex +2,652 4 Jake Dixon Kalex +4,585 5 Ai Ogura Kalex +4,645 6 Celestino Vietti Kalex +5,396 7 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +6,212 8 Pedro Acosta Kalex +6,598 9 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro +7,269 10 Tony Arbolino Kalex +11,302 11 Joe Roberts Kalex +11,565 12 Sam Lowes Kalex +11,663 13 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +16.105 14 Darryn Binder Kalex +16.306 15 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +19,293

Race report

Fourth victory of the season and above all third in a row for Fermin Aldeguerauthentic protagonist of Qatar Grand Prix in the night of Lusail. A race constantly spent in the podium area for the Spaniard, who then slipped from the second half of the GP and achieved an unattainable result for the competition. At first, in fact, the leadership was entirely in the hands of Joe Roberts, who took pole position yesterday and started very well today when the green light came on just like Celestino Vietti, who however remained in second position ahead of Aldeguer, who was overtaken at the end of the first round by his compatriot Canet. Arbolino’s start was also very promising, going from eleventh position to fifth also due to an error by Aldeguer. At that moment in the race, however, the performances of Roberts and Vietti collapsed, with Arbolino seriously risking a fall close to the podium area, finishing outside the top-10. Shortly after this episode, Aldeguer recovered and took the lead over Gonzalez and Canet, also generating a good gap with nine laps to go. The Spaniard’s mission to break away succeeded perfectly, to the point of signing the new track record in the race. At the same time, in the last five laps, there was also a good fight for second position between Gonzalez and Canet, with the #40 managing to overtake his compatriot on the last lap after several attempts, but was counter-overtaken on the straight of the finish line and finishing in third place alone 9 thousandths of a second. For Gonzalez it’s about the first overall podium in his career in the MotoGP. The battle for fourth position between Ogura and Dixon was also beautiful and interesting, while Vietti was unable to go beyond sixth position. The performance of Arbolino and Roberts was also not positive, 10th and 11th respectively, as was the new world champion Pedro Acosta, author of an anonymous eighth place.

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 328.5 2 Tony Arbolino Kalex 249.5 3 Jake Dixon Kalex 194 4 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro 187 5 Aron Canet Kalex 175 6 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 162.5 7 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 142.5 8 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro 134 9 Ai Ogura Kalex 132.5 10 Celestino Vietti Kalex 116 11 Filip Salac Kalex 110 12 Sam Lowes Kalex 95 13 Joe Roberts Kalex 85.5 14 Sergio Garcia Kalex 84 15 Albert Arenas Kalex 79 16 Barry Baltus Kalex 53 17 Marcos Ramirez Kalex 53 18 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 47.5 19 Darryn Binder Kalex 34 20 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 30 21 Dennis Foggia Kalex 28 22 Izan Guevara Kalex 20 23 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex 17 24 Lukas Tulovic Kalex 12 25 Mattia Pasini Kalex 11 26 Taiga Hada Boscoscuro 4.5 27 Alex Escrig Forward 3 28 Rory Skinner Kalex 2 29 Sean Kelly Forward 1

Close to the finish line

Having closed the parenthesis of the world championship tests outside European borders, Moto2 will return to the track next week for the 20th and final event of the 2023 season, scheduled for the circuit of Valencia from 24 to 26 November. As happened in Lusail, the race will not have any value for the fight for the world title, having already been won by Acosta in Malaysia, with the Spaniard making his MotoGP debut on the same track at the end of the weekend.