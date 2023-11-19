Moto2 – Qatar GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|35:32.117
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|+2,643
|3
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|+2,652
|4
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|+4,585
|5
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|+4,645
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|+5,396
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|+6,212
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|+6,598
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|+7,269
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|+11,302
|11
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|+11,565
|12
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|+11,663
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|+16.105
|14
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|+16.306
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|+19,293
Race report
Fourth victory of the season and above all third in a row for Fermin Aldeguerauthentic protagonist of Qatar Grand Prix in the night of Lusail. A race constantly spent in the podium area for the Spaniard, who then slipped from the second half of the GP and achieved an unattainable result for the competition. At first, in fact, the leadership was entirely in the hands of Joe Roberts, who took pole position yesterday and started very well today when the green light came on just like Celestino Vietti, who however remained in second position ahead of Aldeguer, who was overtaken at the end of the first round by his compatriot Canet. Arbolino’s start was also very promising, going from eleventh position to fifth also due to an error by Aldeguer. At that moment in the race, however, the performances of Roberts and Vietti collapsed, with Arbolino seriously risking a fall close to the podium area, finishing outside the top-10. Shortly after this episode, Aldeguer recovered and took the lead over Gonzalez and Canet, also generating a good gap with nine laps to go. The Spaniard’s mission to break away succeeded perfectly, to the point of signing the new track record in the race. At the same time, in the last five laps, there was also a good fight for second position between Gonzalez and Canet, with the #40 managing to overtake his compatriot on the last lap after several attempts, but was counter-overtaken on the straight of the finish line and finishing in third place alone 9 thousandths of a second. For Gonzalez it’s about the first overall podium in his career in the MotoGP. The battle for fourth position between Ogura and Dixon was also beautiful and interesting, while Vietti was unable to go beyond sixth position. The performance of Arbolino and Roberts was also not positive, 10th and 11th respectively, as was the new world champion Pedro Acosta, author of an anonymous eighth place.
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|328.5
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|249.5
|3
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|194
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|187
|5
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|175
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|162.5
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|142.5
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|134
|9
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|132.5
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|116
|11
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|110
|12
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|95
|13
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|85.5
|14
|Sergio Garcia
|Kalex
|84
|15
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|79
|16
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|53
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|53
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|47.5
|19
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|34
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|30
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|28
|22
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|20
|23
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|17
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|12
|25
|Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|11
|26
|Taiga Hada
|Boscoscuro
|4.5
|27
|Alex Escrig
|Forward
|3
|28
|Rory Skinner
|Kalex
|2
|29
|Sean Kelly
|Forward
|1
Close to the finish line
Having closed the parenthesis of the world championship tests outside European borders, Moto2 will return to the track next week for the 20th and final event of the 2023 season, scheduled for the circuit of Valencia from 24 to 26 November. As happened in Lusail, the race will not have any value for the fight for the world title, having already been won by Acosta in Malaysia, with the Spaniard making his MotoGP debut on the same track at the end of the weekend.
