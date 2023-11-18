Moto2 / Qatar GP 2023: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Joe Roberts Kalex 1:57.305 2 Celestino Vietti Kalex +0.007 3 Aron Canet Kalex +0.028 4 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro +0.127 5 Sam Lowes Kalex +0.436 6 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.499 7 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.541 8 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +0.644 9 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.728 10 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro +0.787 11 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.804 12 Ai Ogura Kalex +0.811 13 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +0.931 14 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex +0.938 15 Alex Escrig Kalex +1,041 16 Barry Baltus Kalex +1,058 17 Lukas Tulovic Kalex +1,181 18 Filip Salac Kalex +1,214

Roberts’ first Moto2 pole

Intense and exciting qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix on the Lusail circuit, which ended with the pole position of Joe Roberts. For the American it is the first career start in the categoryalso conquered with the new track record. A goal that, just moments before, he had managed to achieve Celestino Vietti, who thus had to give up pole by just seven thousandths of a second. In this way, the Piedmontese will start from second place ahead of Aron Canet, who was also the protagonist of an excellent session. Further back the new world champion Pedro Acosta, 7th, as well as Tony Arbolino, only 11th.

Q1: the first signs of Vietti

Exactly like in the Moto3 qualifying sessions, an Italian rider jumped to the top of the standings in Q1 of the intermediate class. While Farioli had established the best performance in the previous minutes, in Moto2 he instead showed off his full potential Celestino Viettiwhich with the time of 1:57.568 signed the best performance by entering Q2 together with Salac, Ramirez and Lopez. Nothing to be done, however, for Dennis Foggia and Mattia Casadei, excluded from the fight for pole position in 9th and 13th place.

Q2: The record breaking session

However, the real twists occurred in Q2, first with an excellent lap by Fermin Aldeguer. The Spaniard, however, had to raise the white flag shortly after both on his compatriot Aron Canet and, above all, on Vietti, author of the new Lusail track record in 1:57.312. However, when nothing and no one seemed to worry the Italian driver, the goal of pole position faded into another record lap completed by Joe Roberts, who for alone 7 thousandths of a second he won the first pole position of his career in Moto2. The attempts by the opponents to further reduce their times were then canceled with 30 seconds to go due to a technical problem that occurred with Escrig’s bike, which caused the exposure of the Red flag. The new reigning world champion is outside the top-5 Pedro Acosta, 7th, while Arbolino finished in eleventh position. Appointment now with the race, scheduled at 4.15pm on Sky Sports MotoGP and delayed at 6.30pm on TV8.