First pole and record

Qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Moto3 and Moto2 ended with one aspect in common: the rider who took pole position set not only the fastest lap of the session, but also the track record in their respective categories. This is the case of José Antonio Rueda in Moto3, but also that of Manuel Gonzalez in Moto2, leading an all-Spanish front row made up of Fermin Aldeguer and Aron Canet, with 4th place occupied by another Iberian in Alonso Lopez.

Tense nerves

At the Portimao circuit, Gonzalez stopped the clock on1:41.514, in a qualifying session that was not without tension in the break between Q1 and Q2. Specifically, an argument first occurred when returning to the pit lane Zonta van der Goorbergh and Izan Guevara, both eliminated in Q1 and involved in a misunderstanding on the track. The Dutchman, however, who then tried to reach the Spaniard for a face-to-face meeting, was however promptly stopped by the men of his team.

The Italians are bad

However, the performance of the Italian pilots was disappointing, all outside the top-10. Among these she achieved the 'best' time Tony Arbolinobut did not go beyond that 12th position. Behind him Vietti and Foggia, 14th and 15th respectively. Following are the first 18 spaces of the starting grid occupied by those who fought for pole for the competition tomorrow, scheduled at 1.15pm on Sky Sport MotoGP and delayed on TV8 at 6.20pm.

Moto2 / Portuguese GP 2024: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)