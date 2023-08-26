Sito Pons and Pons Racing have spent 42 seasons in the MotoGP World Championship and will not be present in the intermediate category of the championship from next season. Pons Racing leaves the category with a weighted decision and does so with great satisfaction for the good work done.

In these years of Moto2, the team has been one of the protagonists of the championship and the best riders who compete in MotoGP today have passed through it: Pol and Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins and Augusto Fernandez. Without a doubt, Pons Racing has contributed to the development of all of them and together they have achieved great successes.

But the history of Pons Racing goes much further back in time, starting with the two world titles conquered by Sito Pons himself in 1988 and 1989. In 1992 he moved up to the 500cc class alongside Alex Criville, who scored his first victory in a Spanish driver in the category.

Pons managed to make his team last to win the team title, beating the factory teams. Among all its riders, the Spanish Alex Criville, Alberto Puig, Carlos Checa, as well as Alex Barros, Loris Capirossi, Max Biaggi, Troy Bayliss and Tohru Ukawa.

In the second stage in the intermediate category, Pons Racing was the last team to take victory in the now defunct 250cc class with Hector Barbera, and in 2013 they achieved success by winning the Moto2 title with Pol Espargaro, adding two more world titles in teams, as well as two titles in the MotoE World Cup with Jordi Torres, in 2020 and 2021.

With over 230 podiums and 71 victories in its palmares, Pons Racing has now decided to take a step back. Starting from 2024, the Pons Racing slots will become the property of the MT Helmets – MSi team, now engaged in the Moto3 category. The team owned by Teo Martín will guarantee the continuity of most of Pons Racing’s staff, one of the prerequisites for this acquisition to take place.

Sergio Garcia, Pons Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Sometimes you have to make certain decisions and I think the time has come to close this very successful period we’ve had with the team. From my point of view as a driver, it’s 42 years in the championship and when we did the project we knew we wanted to be a leading team and season after season we have always fought among the best” said Sito Pons.

“Our period in MotoGP was very successful, as were the years in Moto2. I am proud to have contributed to the development of the sporting careers of all these riders and that some of them are still protagonists in MotoGP today”.

“Pons Racing’s commitment has always been to support the Spanish riders and to act as a springboard for them in MotoGP and we have done so, providing them with the best tools to achieve the best results and training them both professionally and personally”.

“I can’t forget all the sponsors who have been part of the team. We have always felt supported and thanks to them we have been able to carry out all these projects. My sincere thanks. And also to all the riders, mechanics and team staff who trusted Pons Racing”.

“It’s the people who make the team work and we’ve been lucky enough to have the best. I also want to thank all of MotoGP, Dorna and IRTA for their constant help and support. Now is the time to step aside and to face the future with optimism. We will always see each other on the circuits”, concluded the former Spanish driver.