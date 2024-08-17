by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ogura skips Austria

Not only MotoGP, Austria seems to be a haunted weekend for Moto2 riders too. Ai Ogurain fact, will miss tomorrow’s Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring following this morning’s accident in P2.

The Japanese rider, victim of a highside at the exit of turn 2, violently hit his right hand on the kerb, fracturing it. The doctors could do nothing but declare it unfit for the race.

This is a hard blow for Ogura, not only physically but also in terms of morale and standings. After the victory in Assen and the third place at Sachsenring, the MT Helmets – MSi team rider obtained a 14th place in Silverstone and now a zero that penalises him in the fight for the World Championship (He is second at -18 from his teammate Sergio Garcia).

For the future rider of the Trackhouse MotoGP team, this morning’s accident is the first of the year, and it costs him a lot. His conditions should not even allow him to participate in the Moto2 tests on August 19 and must also be evaluated for the Aragón appointment (August 30-September 1).