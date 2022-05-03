Ok surgery for Niccolò Antonelli: the Kalex VR46 driver underwent a surgical operation in the morning to reduce the compartment syndrome diagnosed in his right arm after the Spanish GP last Sunday. The investigations conducted at the Modena Polyclinic, after an abnormal pain in the race had compromised his performance, confirmed the diagnosis.

come back immediately

–

The intervention was successful without complications: Antonelli will miss the weekend test session in Barcelona to immediately begin rehabilitation and be back on track as soon as possible to compete at the French GP at Le Mans next week. “The Jerez race was very difficult, because the pain in my right arm, especially in the last laps, became unbearable – the words of Antonelli -. I held out and crossed the finish line, but after the checks a form of compartment syndrome was found. which required an intervention in a short time. I had an operation and everything went well. I can’t wait to start physiotherapy and get back on track as soon as possible “.